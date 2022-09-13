While serving as the head coach of the Teutopolis Junior High School baseball program, Kent Niebrugge has won 81 percent of his contests.
The actual number is 351 wins to 82 losses, and with that comes celebration.
Niebrugge received such a celebration for his dedication and hard work to the program last week outside Teutopolis Junior High, even though he said he never expected to get to this point as a junior high coach.
"It's one of those things where you get asked to coach something, or there's an opening, and you take it," Niebrugge said. "Then, the next thing you know, you're in it for three to four years and enjoy it. Before you know it, it becomes part of your life and your job, and that's what you're known as; it doesn't feel like it's been 20 years."
Since taking over in 2001, Niebrugge has not only seen a lot of wins but a lot of hardware, too.
During his tenure, Teutopolis has won five baseball state championships.
"Every team has its strengths, and certain teams can do certain things you want; other teams, not so much," Niebrugge said. "Then, three years later, you'll have a team that is similar to a team from years before. So, you have to adjust to what you have. Sometimes, you'll have a team with multiple guys that can drive the ball into gaps, so it might not be as important to lay down bunts, steal bases, and things of that nature. Then, in other years, you'll have a team where you don't have that kind of power; you need to generate runs, focus on walks, and work pitchers into deep counts. It all depends on the cards you're dealt."
Niebrugge's first state championship came in 2011 when the Wooden Shoes defeated Crest Hill Richland, 8-7.
Niebrugge then four state championships in a row from 2013-2016. He also has two runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2018.
Adding to that resume, though, is a successful tenure with the boys' basketball team, a sport that has seen Niebrugge win three state titles.
Niebrugge won his first state championship with the boys' basketball team in 2016, when the Wooden Shoes defeated St. Joseph, 34-30.
He followed that with another title in 2017 and a third in 2019. Niebrugge also has three runner-up finishes, a third-place finish, and a fourth-place finish.
But how does he manage it all?
In junior high in Illinois, baseball runs through the fall and basketball through the winter, leaving Niebrugge with little time to prepare.
However, he makes it work.
"There were times when it was a struggle," Niebrugge said. "It got to be tough on me at times. You have years in baseball, where you get to the state tournament, so you're going into October, then you get done, and you have 10 days off, and then basketball practice starts. Sometimes, that can wear on you. A lot of those same years, we went into mid-February. So, it takes a toll on you physically with the grind, and there's a lot of 15-20-minute naps at lunchtime to get yourself through it."
The chance to coach two of his children has helped Niebrugge get through it, too.
Kent's son, James, is now a senior at Teutopolis; he played basketball and baseball for his dad in junior high, while his daughter, Claire, played softball.
"He was always with me at ballgames," Kent said. "It was always hanging around the dugout, and I was looking forward to that.
"As for Claire, I coached her in some softball, but she didn't want to play very badly."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.