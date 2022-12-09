Whenever Faith Shull had a bad day, what helped her cope was the volleyball court.
One such bad day, though, came while on one.
During her junior year, Shull was participating in a practice and fell on her wrist, fracturing it and thus ending her season altogether.
“I was hitting and came down. I landed weirdly and came down, landing on my left-and-right wrist, but I mainly landed on my left wrist,” Shull said. “I snapped it in half, so I wore a cast for three weeks. I went to the doctor, and they found another break.”
Newton head coach Jill Kistner added that Shull didn’t think anything of it.
“It was so anticlimactic,” Kistner said. “It wasn’t this big ordeal where the gym stopped, and everybody rushed over; she lost her balance, fell back, and caught herself on her wrist. Faith is all arms and all legs, so when she caught herself on that wrist when there was not a lot of padding there, she fractured it. At the time, I don’t think she thought so much of it, and then when those X-rays came back and showed a fracture, it was hard.”
Shull ended up playing only 23 sets during her junior year.
That injury, though, still didn’t keep her far from a court.
Immediately after the high school season was over, Shull transitioned to club volleyball with Rapid Fire Volleyball Club out of Shelbyville while also going through rehabilitation to restore her injury.
“I was really scared, honestly,” said Shull on her rehabilitation process. “The first time I played volleyball was during club tryouts, so I was nervous and scared to do anything with it. But my athletic trainer helped me a lot; she gave me a lot of motivation. There were a lot of tears, but my coach and my trainer helped me to get through that.”
Rapid Fire club coaches Lisa Peifer and Brittany Tavenner helped her, too.
“You could tell she was very upset,” Tavenner said. “She had been hurt and didn’t feel strong. She had been on the opposite before that; she hadn’t been swinging a lot of middle. But, we needed her to swing middle again; it was a lot of heart-to-heart situations. She struggled a lot through the middle of the season. But by the end, we had her bouncing back and forth from the opposite to the middle. She was one of the biggest forces on the court. You could see that it would come back, and for her to leave us strong was good.”
A strong end to club season went into an even stronger senior season, as well.
Shull led the Lady Eagles in blocks (69) to go along with 32 aces and 151 kills.
“She came to us as a freshman, and we had never seen her before. She was tall and gangly; sometimes, it takes kids a little bit to get their strength and get everything going in the same direction,” Peifer said. “She had so much growth but struggled with injury and illnesses, being weak, and fighting to return.
“For her to have such a good senior season was amazing, and I was so happy for her.”
What made Shull happier, though, was the end.
Winning a regional championship for the first time in her four years of high school was what she envisioned and ultimately attained.
“I went through a lot through all my seasons,” Shull said. “That moment meant so much more to me because I finally got here, and my senior class finally got here. It was the most amazing feeling.”
During her four years of volleyball, Shull dealt with COVID canceling volleyball altogether and an injury sidelining her shot of winning the bronze plaque, making her more grateful for the opportunity as a result.
Kistner agreed.
“I think a lot of girls take things for granted because they’ve never had to go through the hard; they’ve never had to battle an injury. The first day of practice is just another day for them. Sometimes, you can get that burnout, and that’s common, but she never had that because she was always grateful that she could play and participate. She always played with a grateful heart.”
That grateful attitude stems from her affection toward her church and praying — both of which played a role during her injury.
“It helped me a lot. My body was weak, and I struggled a lot,” Shull said. “With my arm injury, I was worried about returning to where I last was, but my church family helped me a lot. There were a lot of prayers, and it helped to have God in my view and stay focused and positive.
“Sometimes you don’t see it, but I always got cards from them. I had tons of people reaching out to me and texting me, supporting me, and giving me positive feedback.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.