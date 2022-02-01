SEVENTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Newton 1
The Teutopolis seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Newton on Monday night.
Teutopolis won the first set 25-20, lost the second set 25-16, and won the third set 27-25.
Newton (5-2) had contributions from Claire Probst (three aces, eight kills, two assists, one block, and six digs), Amy Shull (three aces, three kills, three assists, and 11 digs), Lena Fehrenbacher (two aces, four kills, nine assists, and four digs), Jordyn Kocher (one ace, one kill, one assist, and four digs), Maleeya Warfel (one ace, three kills, one assist, and two digs), Ashtyn Ochs (two kills, one assist, and two digs), and Keeleigh Davis (one dig).
Meanwhile, Teutopolis (7-2) received contributions from Madison Probst (two aces, six assists, and two digs), Marie Zumbahlen (three aces, four kills, and one dig), Gabby Tegeler (three aces, three kills, and four digs), Brittany Swingler (two aces, five assists, two digs, and one block), Clara Mette (one ace and one dig), Elise Pals (seven kills and two blocks), and Adrienne Koester (one kill).
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 2, Neoga 1
The CHBC seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Neoga in three sets on Monday.
CHBC won the first set 25-7, lost the second set 25-16, and won the third set 25-19.
CHBC had contributions from Brynlie Pope (seven aces, one assist, and one dig), Lizah Bowlin (three aces and one dig), Lena Bowlin (three aces and one assist), Haley Doty (one ace, one assist, and one dig), Keaira Arnold (two aces, one assist, and three digs), Alaynnah Rauch (three aces and three digs), and Gabby Wakefield (one kill).
"After a win, these girls let up a bit, which led to the need for three games," CHBC head coach Angela Jefferies said. "I see glimmers of better communication, but we need consistency."
EIGHTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Newton 2, Teutopolis 0
The Newton eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Teutopolis in straight-sets on Monday night.
Newton (5-2) won the first set 25-23 and won the second set 25-20.
Newton had contributions from Audrie Reich (four aces, three kills, and five digs), Isabel Meinhart (three aces, one kill, and one dig), Sienna Mitchell (two aces, two assists, and seven digs), Karly Deckard (two aces), Kenzie Holder (two aces, two kills, four assists, one block, and one dig), Layna Marshall (three kills), Zoey Michl (one kill, four assists, and two digs), and London Will (one kill, one assist, and one dig).
Meanwhile, Teutopolis (7-2) received contributions from Olivia Kemme (two aces, one assist, two kills, two digs, and one block), Allie Ruholl (one assist), Anna Probst (two aces, three assists, two kills, and one dig), Madison Miller (one ace, one kill, and one block), Olivia Wermert (one ace, one assist, one kill, and two digs), Sophia Martin (one ace, one assist, two kills, and one dig), and Bailey Repking (one dig).
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 2, Neoga 0
The CHBC eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Neoga in straight sets on Monday.
CHBC won the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-20.
CHBC had contributions from Ryleigh Sarver (five aces), Averie Vaughn (one kill, two blocks, and one dig), Maddie Dawson (two kills, two blocks, and one dig), Haley Doty (one dig), Izzy Davis (one kill), Becca Macklin (two digs), Paige Barrett (one ace), and Timber Watson (one dig).
