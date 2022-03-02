SEVENTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Robinson 1
Teutopolis defeated Robinson in a regional semifinal game on Tuesday evening.
Teutopolis won the first set 25-11, lost the second 25-24, and won the third 25-17.
Teutopolis (13-4) received one ace, 15 assists, five kills, and one dig from Madison Probst; nine aces, three kills, and three digs from Marie Zumbahlen; six kills and two digs from Gabby Tegeler; three aces, eight assists, and one kill from Brittany Swinger; one assist and one dig from Clara Mette; two aces, 12 kills, and three blocks from Elise Pals, and three digs from Kera Hartke.
Newton 2, Marshall 1
Newton defeated Marshall in a regional semifinal game on Tuesday evening.
Newton won the first set 25-19, lost the second 26-24, and won the third set 19-10.
Newton (13-5) received 14 aces from Amy Shull, two from Claire Probst, and one from Adalyn Schulte and Maleeya Warfel; six kills from Probst, three from Shull and Warfel, two from Ashtyn Ochs and one from Lena Fehrenbacher; one assist from Shull, Warfel, and Fehrenbacher, and three digs from Probst and one from Schulte and Warfel.
