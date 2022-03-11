SEVENTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Morris Saratoga 1
Teutopolis defeated Morris Saratoga in three sets Friday in the first round of the Class 7-3A state tournament at Riverton High School.
Teutopolis (16-4) won the first set 25-21, lost the second 15-25, and won the third 28-26.
Teutopolis received one ace and two assists from Madison Probst; two aces, two kills, one dig, and one block from Marie Zumbahlen; two aces, two kills, and one dig from Gabby Tegeler; two assists and one kill from Brittany Swingler; five aces from Clara Mette; three aces, three kills, and four blocks from Elise Pals; one dig from Kera Hartke, and one kill from Adrienne Koester.
Teutopolis now advances to the semifinals against either Kankakee Bishop McNamara or Staunton at 11 a.m.
