EIGHTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Paris Mayo 0
Teutopolis defeated Paris Mayo in straight sets Saturday in a Class 8-3A regional match.
Teutopolis (11-6) won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-8.
Teutopolis received one dig from Ava Ruholl; three aces from Olivia Wittenmyer; three aces, two kills, and two digs from Olivia Kemme; two assists from Allie Ruholl; one ace, three assists, and one dig from Anna Probst; two kills and one block from Madison Miller; three aces, one kill, and one dig from Olivia Wermert, and one ace from Mallory Bloemer.
South Central 2, Altamont 1
South Central defeated Altamont in three sets Saturday in a Class 8-2A regional match.
Altamont won the first set 25-22 before South Central won the second 25-22 and the third 25-19.
There were no other stats available.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 2, North Clay 1
St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated North Clay in three sets Saturday in a Class 8-2A regional match.
North Clay won the first set 25-21 before St. Elmo/Brownstown won the second 25-19 and the third 25-15.
There were no other stats available.
SEVENTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Newton 1
Teutopolis defeated Newton in three sets Thursday in a Class 7-3A regional match.
Newton won the first set 25-16 before Teutopolis (14-4) won the second 25-17 and the third 25-13.
Teutopolis received two aces, eight assists, and one dig from Madison Probst; one ace, three kills, and one block from Marie Zumbahlen; two aces, four kills, and two digs from Gabby Tegeler; one ace, four assists, and two digs from Brittany Swingler; one ace and three digs from Clara Mette; six aces, six kills, and one block from Elise Pals; two digs from Kera Hartke, and one dig from Adrienne Koester.
Newton received seven aces from Ashtyn Ochs, three from Maleeya Warfel, and two from Lena Fehrenbacher, Adalyn Schulte, and Claire Probst; eight kills from Maleeya Warfel, three from Probst, and two from Ochs; five assists from Amy Shull, four from Fehrenbacher, and one from Probst; one block from Probst, and four digs from Probst, three from Maleeya Warfel, two from Ochs, and one from Schulte and Fehrenbacher.
South Central 2, St. Anthony 0
South Central defeated Albion in straight sets Thursday in a Class 7-2A regional championship match.
South Central (12-7) won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-15.
