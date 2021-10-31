Teutopolis 35, Crestwood 21
The eighth-grade Teutopolis girls basketball team defeated Crestwood Saturday.
The Lady Shoes won 35-21 behind 12 points from Probst. Helmink added nine points, while Mette and Niemerg each had five, Ruholl three, and Bloemer one.
Crestwood had six from Young and Bartes, five from Moreschi, and four from Edwards.
Teutopolis improves to 12-0 on the eighth-grade season.
Crestwood 34, Teutopolis 18
The seventh-grade Teutopolis girls basketball team fell to Crestwood 34-18 Saturday.
The Lady Shoes had five points from Tegeler, four from Gaddis, three from Mette, two from Pals and Borries, and one from Roedl and Swingler.
Crestwood had 10 from Coombes, nine from Camp and Young, and two from Keys and Englum.
Teutopolis falls to 10-2 on the seventh-grade season.
