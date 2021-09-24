GIRLS BASKETBALL (8TH GRADE)
St. Michael School (Sigel) 34, St. Anthony 15
The St. Anthony eighth-grade girls basketball team fell to St. Michael School of Sigel on Thursday.
Lilly Gannaway scored a team-high five points.
Maddy Hodge added four points, Gabby Kabbes and Addie Lauritzen had two points, and Avery Henning and Mary Hoene had one.
Ruholl led St. Michael School of Sigel with 12 points, while Hatton had nine, Gaddis seven, and Miller, Jordan, and Will all with two.
St. Anthony falls to 0-1 on the season.
SCORING
StM 6 10 8 10 — 34
StA 4 3 4 4 — 15
StM (34) — Ruholl 12, Hatton 9, Gaddis 7, Will 2, Jordan 2, Miller 2. FG 15, FT 4-8, F 9. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none).
StA (15) — Gannaway 5, Hodge 4, Kabbes 2, Lauritzen 2, Henning 1, Hoene 1. FG 6, FT 2-4, F 12. (3-pointers: Gannoway 1, Fouled out: none).
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7TH GRADE)
St. Michael School (Sigel) 21, St. Anthony 8
The St. Anthony seventh-grade girls basketball team fell to St. Michael of Sigel on Thursday, 21-8.
Aubrey Denning, Addie Lauritzen, Nora Trupiano, and Julia Schultz scored two points in the loss.
Miller led St. Michael of Sigel with eight points, while Ordner had four, Will three, and Hatton, Jordan, and Gaddis all with two.
The loss pushed the Bullpups to 1-1 on the season.
SCORING
StM 0 14 2 5 — 21
StA 0 4 2 2 — 8
StM (21) — Will 3, Hatton 2, Jordan 2, Gaddis 2, Miller 8, Ordner 4. FG 10, FT 1-3, F 2. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none).
StA (8) — Denning 2, Lauritzen 2, Trupiano 2, Schultz 2. FG 4, FT 0-1, F 8. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none).
St. Anthony 32, North Clay 22
The St. Anthony eighth-grade girls basketball team defeated North Clay on Tuesday.
Macy Hoene led the Bullpups to a 32-22 win with a team-high 18 points.
Aubrey Denning, Lilly Gannaway, and Addie Lauritzen all had four, while Mady Hodge had two.
Robey led the Lady Cougars with 12 points, while Fleener and Jones had four, and Rusken had two.
St. Anthony improves to 1-0 on the season.
SCORING
StA 12 8 6 6 — 32
NC 5 5 2 10 — 22
StA (32) — Hoene 18, Denning 4, Gannaway 4, Lauritzen 4, Hodge 2. FG 15, FT 2-8, F 17. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none).
NC (22) — Robey 12, Jones 4, Fleener 4, Rusken 2. FG 7, FT 8-19, F 9. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none).
