EIGHTH-GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 43, North Clay 13
St. Anthony defeated North Clay, 43-13, in a Class 8-2A regional championship game Saturday evening.
With the win, the Bulldogs now advance to the St. Anthony sectional Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., where they will either play Kincaid South Fork or Findlay Okaw Valley, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
SEVENTH-GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL
Hardin Calhoun 35, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 29
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Hardin Calhoun, 35-29, in the Class 7-2A state playoffs Saturday.
WSS received 13 points from Noah Pruemer, seven from Brody Bible, five from Wyatt Wetherell, and two from Will Vonderheide and Charley Spour.
EIGHTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Charleston 1
Teutopolis defeated Charleston in three sets on Tuesday.
Teutopolis (8-2) won the first set 25-23, lost the second set 25-18, and won the third set 25-16. They received five kills, three digs, and two blocks from Olivia Kemme; one ace, five assists, and two digs from Allie Ruholl; two aces, two assists, five kills, two digs, and one block from Anna Probst; four kills and three blocks from Madison Miller; one assist, one kill, and two digs from Katie Horn; one assist and one block from Sophia Martin, and four aces, two assists, three kills, and one block from Mallory Bloemer.
St. Anthony Volleyball Tournament
Trinity Lutheran won the St. Anthony Eighth-Grade Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Trinity defeated St. Thomas 25-19, 25-19 in the championship match to finish a perfect 4-0.
St. Anthony took third place after defeating Windsor, while North Clay was fifth after defeating Heritage, and Holy Cross was seventh after defeating Mason Clark.
SEVENTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Charleston 0
Teutopolis defeated Charleston in straight sets on Tuesday.
Teutopolis (8-2) won the first set 25-20 and the second set 25-14. They received two aces, five assists, and one dig from Madison Probst; once ace, two assists, two kills, and one dig from Marie Zumbahlen; one ace, two kills, and one dig from Gabby Tegeler; two aces, three assists, one kill, and one dig from Brittany Swingler; one ace from Clara Mette; three aces and one kill from Elise Pals, and one dig from Kera Hartke.
