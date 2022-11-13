St. Anthony 55, Newton St. Thomas 17
St. Anthony defeated Newton St. Thomas, 55-17, on Thursday.
The Bullpups scored 18 points in the first quarter, 18 in the second, 15 in the third, and four in the fourth.
Wilhour had a team-best 20 points. Bierman had 11. Waldhoff had 13. Huebner had two. Stephens had four. Hann had three, and Looman had two.
As for the Saints, Meinhart had a team-best six points. Baltzell had one. Fulton had four. Bennett had five, and Ochs had one.
Dieterich 46, North Clay 31
Dieterich defeated North Clay, 46-31, on Thursday.
The Roadrunners scored seven points in the first, 10 in the second, 13 in the third, and 16 in the fourth.
Gavin French had one point. Jaden Ordner had two. Hugo Iffert had six. Levi Brummer had 12. Ezra Cook had two. Kaden Bierman had two. Gavin Niemerg had five, and Gavin Meinhart had a team-high 15.
As for the Indians, Wolfe had five points. Griffy had a team-best 11. Schnepper had six. Gibbons had three, and Buchanan had eight.
Casey-Westfield Roosevelt 41, St. Anthony 31
St. Anthony fell to Casey-Westfield Roosevelt, 41-31, on Tuesday.
The Bullpups scored 10 points in the first, seven in the second, 13 in the third, and one in the fourth.
Wilhour had nine points. Bierman had five. Waldhoff had a team-high 15, and Looman had two.
As for the Braves, Hills had two points. Worby had four. Short had six. High had nine, and Moore had a team-high 20.
Dieterich 45, North Clay 16
Dieterich defeated North Clay, 45-16, on Thursday.
The Roadrunners scored seven points in the first quarter, 17 in the second, seven in the third, and 14 in the fourth.
Ben Schottman had 10 points. Bryce Bohnhoff had a team-high 14. Alex Schottman had 11. Malachi Cook and Riley Koester had four, and Sylus Niland had two.
As for the Indians, Adain had a team-high seven points. Czyzewski had three, and Zills, Lewis, and Keller had two.
Teutopolis 35, Sullivan 9
Teutopolis defeated Sullivan, 35-9, on Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes scored 14 points in the first, eight in the second, nine in the third, and four in the fourth.
Pals had a team-high 10 points. Borries and Mette had seven.
Tegeler had four. Gaddis had three, and Roley and Hoene had two.
As for the Redskins, Smith had three, and Dyer, Stinson, and Kelly had two.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 48, Shelbyville Moulton 6
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Shelbyville Moulton, 48-6, on Thursday.
The Bobcats scored 22 points in the first, 20 in the second, zero in the third, and six in the fourth.
Lena Bowlin and Haley Doty had a team-high 14 points. Laney Doty and Allison Shields had two. Lainey Nohren had six, and Gabriella Wakefield had 10.
Teutopolis 39, Dieterich 27
Teutopolis defeated Dieterich, 39-27, on Wednesday.
The Wooden Shoes scored eight points in the first, 12 in the second, 13 in the third, and six in the fourth.
Borries and Gaddis had a team-high 11 points. Hoene had six. Tegeler had five. Mette had four, and Pals had two.
As for the Roadrunners, Michl had a team-high eight points. Will and Meinhart had five. L. Goebbel had four. C. Goebbel had three, and Meyer had two.
St. Anthony 36, Casey-Westfield Roosevelt 17
St. Anthony defeated Casey-Westfield Roosevelt, 36-17, on Tuesday.
The Bullpups scored 10 points in the first, 16 in the second, eight in the third, and two in the fourth.
Frisbie had five points. Denning had a team-high 16. Henning had six. Budde and Schultz had two, and Lauritzen had five.
As for the Braves, Taylor had three points. Whitaker had two. Gilbert and Roberts had a team-high four. Overbeck had two, and Faller had two.
Teutopolis 40, Altamont 19
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, 40-19, on Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes scored 13 points in the first, four in the second, eight in the third, and 15 in the fourth.
Borries had a team-high 12 points. Pals had 10. Gaddis had nine. Tegeler had seven, and Hoene had two.
As for the Wildcats, Pearcy had a team-high eight points. Kuenstler had six. Schultz and Higgs had two, and Roberts had one.
Teutopolis 39, Sullivan 9
Teutopolis defeated Sullivan, 39-9, on Thursday.
The Wooden Shoes scored 12 points in the first, three in the second, 16 in the third, and eight in the fourth.
Willenborg had a team-high 10 points. McMahon had eight. Peterson and Kocher had six. S. Vahling had four. Probst had three, and E. Vahling had two.
As for the Redskins, Stinson had six. Richardson had two, and Jiannon had one.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 32, Shelbyville Moulton 28
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Shelbyville Moulton, 32-28, on Thursday.
The Bobcats scored eight points in the first, 10 in the second, five in the third, and nine in the fourth.
Ethel Stuckemeyer had a team-high 13 points. Allison Shields had four. Harper Lilly had six. Carissa Wakefield had five, and Elaina Thompson had four.
Teutopolis 35, Dieterich 12
Teutopolis defeated Dieterich, 35-12, on Wednesday.
The Wooden Shoes scored 15 points in the first, eight in the second, 10 in the third, and two in the fourth.
Tipton had a team-high eight points. Probst and S. Vahling had six. Willenborg had five. Shue had four, and Meyer, E. Vahling, and McMahon had two.
As for the Roadrunners, Boerngen had four, and A. Niemerg, M. Niemerg, Faller, and McMahon had two.
Casey-Westfield Roosevelt 30, St. Anthony 19
St. Anthony fell to Casey-Westfield Roosevelt, 30-19, on Wednesday.
The Bullpups scored four points in the first, three in the second, 10 in the third, and two in the fourth.
Budde had a team-high six points. Emmerich, Barker, and Stephens had two. Crockett had four, and Phillips had three.
As for the Braves, Roberts had a team-high 16 points. Gilbert had two, and Taylor and Overbeck had six.
Altamont 28, Teutopolis 25
Altamont defeated Teutopolis, 28-25, on Tuesday.
The Wildcats scored seven points in the first, seven in the second, nine in the third, and five in the fourth.
Kuenstler had a team-high 17 points. Long had four. Buchanan had three, and Pearcy and Scholes had two.
As for the Wooden Shoes, Probst and E. Vahling had six. Willenborg had five. Kocher had four. McMahon had two, and S. Vahling and Meyer had one.
