EIGHTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, South Central 0
St. Anthony defeated South Central in straight sets Tuesday in a regional semifinal.
St. Anthony won the first set 25-7 and the second 26-24.
There were no other stats available.
Robinson 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Robinson in straight sets Tuesday in a regional semifinal.
Teutopolis (11-7) lost the first set 23-25 and the second 16-25.
Teutopolis received two digs from Ava Ruholl; four kills and two digs from Olivia Wittenmyer; four aces, one kill, three digs, and one block from Olivia Kemme; one ace, two assists, and one dig from Allie Ruholl; one ace, six assists, and one kill from Anna Probst; one assist and five kills from Madison Miller, and two aces and two digs from Olivia Wermert.
Newton 2, Marshall 0
Newton defeated Marshall in straight sets Tuesday in a regional semifinal.
Newton (12-5) won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-22.
Newton received five aces from Audrie Reich, three from Isabel Meinhart and Kenzie Holder, and one from Zoey Michl and Karly Deckard; three kills from London Will, two from Sienna Mitchell, Layna Marshall, and Reich, and one from Holder, Michl, and Meinhart; seven assists from Holder and one from Mitchell, Michl, and Meinhart, and three digs from Mitchell, two from Marshall and Reich, and one from Will.
Albion 2, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
St. Elmo-Brownstown lost to Albion in straight sets Tuesday in a regional semifinal.
SEB lost the first set 26-28 and the second 18-25.
There were no other stats available.
SEVENTH-GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Arthur 0
Teutopolis defeated Arthur in straight sets Monday in a sectional final.
Teutopolis (15-4) won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-13.
Teutopolis received three aces, eight assists, four kills, and four digs from Madison Probst; two digs and one block from Marie Zumbahlen; seven aces, one assist, three kills, and two digs from Gabby Tegeler; three assists and two digs from Brittany Swingler; two digs from Clara Mette; six kills and one block from Elise Pals, and one dig from Kera Hartke.
Teutopolis advances to the state tournament Friday against Morris-Saratoga.
