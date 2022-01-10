7TH GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Newton 2, Paris Mayo 0
The Newton seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Paris Mayo in straight sets on Saturday.
Newton won 28-26, 25-23 to start the season 1-0.
Amy Shull had nine aces and one kill. Claire Probst had four aces and four kills. Ashtyn Ochs had one ace, two kills, two assists, and one dig. Jordyn Kocher had one ace, two kills, and two assists. Maleeya Warfel had one kill, and Lena Fehrenbacher had four assists.
EIGHTH GRADE VOLLEYBALL
Newton 2, Paris Mayo 0
The Newton eighth-grade volleyball team also defeated Paris Mayo in straight sets on Saturday.
Newton won 25-13, 25-15 to start the season 1-0.
Karly Deckard had five aces and one kill for Newton. Sienna Mitchell had four aces and one assist. Isabel Meinhart had two aces and two kills. Zoey Michl had one ace, one kill, and two assists. Kenzie Holder had one ace and three assists. Audrie Reich had one ace, one kill, and one assist. London Will had three kills, and Layna Marshall had two kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.