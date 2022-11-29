Clinton County is taking home the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament championship for the second-straight year.
The Breese Central Cougars defeated the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes, 44-33, on Saturday night in the finals of the annual tournament, also for the second-straight season.
“We just tried to stick to our game plan,” Breese Central head coach Jeremy Shubert said. “These guys have bought in from Day 1. Our chemistry has been very good; they’ve worked hard for the 13 practices that we’ve had. I can’t remember a year when we’ve gotten off to a better start; this was a well-played defensive tournament. I give my guys credit.”
The Cougars led 12-11 after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime.
Teutopolis (3-1) started the game by scoring the first three points after Caleb Siemer made one of his two free throws and Caleb Bloemer hit a runner in the lane.
Chase Lewis then responded for Breese Central by knocking down a 3-pointer with 5:43 remaining in the opening frame before Mason Shubert drove to the basket and converted a layup while drawing the foul to head to the line for a three-point play opportunity. Shubert made the ensuing free throw to make it 6-3 with 4:37 left.
Joey Niebrugge then followed that surge from the Cougars by ending it with a corner 3-pointer to tie the game, 6-6, with 4:01 left before Cody Dickshot hit a midrange shot and Mason Shubert made a driving layup to make it a 10-6 game in favor of Breese Central.
The Wooden Shoes, though, would then go on a short 5-0 run to retake the lead, 11-10, with 37 seconds left before Mason Shubert hit a midrange shot with under 10 seconds to go to make the score after the first period.
Mason Shubert finished with 12 points in the game, nine in the first half.
“He’s a lot better than I ever was,” Jeremy Shubert said. “He has super instincts, has a quick first step, and got himself stronger. Last year, I watched him in this game, and he got displaced quite a bit. He added 10 pounds, mostly of muscle, and he attacked the rim.”
Shubert, however, wasn’t the only guard that caused problems.
Dickshot also had a strong showing. He finished with nine points, highlighted by a fallaway jumper with 2:06 left in the third quarter that made it 30-25 and a crafty layup that produced a three-point play with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter that made it 35-31.
Overall, heading into the matchup, Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder wanted his team to keep the Cougars out of the paint. That wasn’t the case for Dickshot and Shubert, though, who made a living near the basket, which allowed them to kick the ball out to shooters.
One such shooter was Lewis, who finished with a game-high 16 points, just one day removed from making a game-winning 3-pointer against Robinson.
“It’s a give-and-take thing,” Reeder said. “When playing a really good team, you have to try and take away their strengths. To do that, you have to help off some guys. He stepped up and made some really big shots.”
To go along with the production from Dickshot, Shubert, and Lewis, Hayden Rickhoff finished with three points, while Ty Kueper and Colten Arnold had two.
As for the Wooden Shoes, Joey Niebrugge finished with nine points, living up to the type of game his coaching staff thought he might have.
“[The coaching staff] all said that Joey was going to play well tonight because he’s got that mentality, that even-keel, nothing bothers him,” Reeder said. “He was a little timid early in the game, but for two-and-a-half quarters, he was pretty good tonight.”
Siemer joined Joey Niebrugge with nine, as well, while Garrett Gaddis came off the bench and supplied eight points.
“Garrett was tremendous,” Reeder said. “He was fearless on both ends of the floor and caused havoc defensively. We only had him for two rebounds, but I felt that he got his hands on a lot of balls and had a lot of deflections.”
Aside from those three, Brendan Niebrugge joined Bloemer and James Niebrugge with two points, while Logan Roepke had one.
But even with the struggles scoring the basketball, Reeder still believes his team is poised for a great season nonetheless.
Saturday night’s contest further solidified that.
“We will not be a good team, but a great team because of tonight,” Reeder said.
HIGHLAND 56, ST. ANTHONY 44
Collin Westendorf scored 10 points in St. Anthony’s 56-44 loss to Highland in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament Third-Place Game.
Westendorf scored eight of his 10 in the second half for the Bulldogs (2-2). Griffin Sehy and Max Koenig added seven, Sam Link had six, Ryan Schmidt had five, Will Fearday and Michael Martelli had two, and Brady Hatton had one.
EFFINGHAM 75, MATTOON 59
Garrett Wolfe dropped a whopping 32 points on Mattoon in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament Seventh-Place Game.
Wolfe scored 22 in the second half and made five 3-pointers in the game en route to the Flaming Hearts’ 75-59 victory over their Apollo Conference rival.
Andrew Splechter also finished with a strong game, scoring 17 points, while Logan Heil had 14, Andrew Donaldson had eight, and Spencer Fox had one for Effingham (1-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.