Atlee Bender (racing No. 3 “Ironclad Creation”) and Cordarius Stewart (racing No. 2 “Jazleyn”) try to jockey for position during the Jeffers Downstate Classic Filly Trot on the fourth day of harness racing at the 2022 Effingham County Fair in Altamont on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Fair officials canceled the third day of the event due to inclement weather.