CHAMPAIGN — Jayden Epps played in 31 games for Illinois during the 2022-23 season. Started 11 of them. And played starter’s minutes when he didn’t.
That didn’t stop Epps from announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal late Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2 freshman guard did so with a note posted to social media.
“I am thankful to my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play Illinois basketball, as well as my trainers and support staff who have contributed to my development during my time here,” part of Epps’ note read. “I am grateful for the support of my professors and academic support staff who have been instrumental in helping me thrive.
“Moreover, I want to thank my teammates who have become like family to me. I will always cherish the relationships I have built. I appreciate the unwavering passion and support of Illini fans, whose energy and enthusiasm at every game have made playing college basketball an incredible experience.
“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am confident that this is the best decision for my future and personal growth.”
Epps averaged 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first (and now only) season at Illinois. The Norfolk, Va., native shot 41 percent overall, 30 percent from three-point range and 78 percent at the free throw line.
Epps missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a concussion in an incident in practice that led to an overnight hospitalization. He played scant minutes after his return, with just 3 minutes against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament and 6 minutes against Arkansas in the NCAA tournament.
Epps’ decision to enter the transfer portal is the first offseason loss for Illinois. Both Luke Goode and Dain Dainja have announced their intention to return in 2023-24. Sencire Harris was actually the first to announce his intent to return before deleting the social media post.
