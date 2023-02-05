Twenty-win basketball seasons are becoming synonymous with the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes.
In the program’s history, Teutopolis has won 20 or more games 52 times and are two victories away from a 53rd season.
The Wooden Shoes (18-7) defeated county rival St. Anthony, 49-38, on Friday night at J.H. Griffin Gym to achieve that mark.
Head coach Chet Reeder, however, knew that it wouldn’t be an easy task, especially after the last time both teams met in late December in the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic. The Wooden Shoes won that game, 50-46.
“We were expecting something different,” Reeder said. “Cody (Rincker) never does the same thing twice in a row.”
Reeder proved to be correct on that statement, too.
Rincker did just that.
St. Anthony opened the game leading 10-9 after the first quarter, with patience being the main reason.
The Bulldogs constantly worked the clock down to their favor, trying to get the shot they wanted and not what the opponent forced.
“You’re playing on a really good team’s home court against a bigger, faster, stronger opponent, and the first thing I wanted to do was to take the wind out of everybody’s sails and get the crowd out of it,” Rincker said. “I thought our guys did a great job of pitch-and-catch and running our stuff until we got something easy. No matter how fast you are and how much you can pressure, eventually, you can get by somebody.”
St. Anthony (17-10) scored the first points of the contest with 6:10 left in the frame after a Collin Westendorf layup.
Westendorf then hit a short midrange shot with 4:59 left to make it 4-0 before James Niebrugge put the Shoes on the board with a rebound layup that made it 4-2.
Niebrugge then turned defense-into-offense after that as he came away with a steal and converted a layup to tie the game before Siemer answered with a layup with 3:29 left.
Joey Niebrugge then converted one-of-his-two foul shots with 2:42 left before Siemer rebounded a missed shot and converted a layup with 2:32 left.
Ryan Schmidt then lined up a 3-pointer with under one minute to go that cut the Teutopolis lead to one, 9-8, before a Brock Fearday layup ended the quarter with St. Anthony ahead by one.
Overall, the Bulldogs dictated the entire first half, ultimately leading by two points, 18-16, at the break. St. Anthony outscored the Shoes, 8-7, in the second quarter.
Westendorf went on a personal 5-0 run at the start of the period that put the Bulldogs ahead 15-9.
Teutopolis then responded with a 3-point play from Joey Niebrugge with 4:36 left that cut the deficit to three, 15-12.
Another Westendorf 3-pointer, though, would push St. Anthony back in front by six points, 18-12, before the Shoes ended the frame on a 4-0 run to make the halftime tally.
Teutopolis then came out of halftime with a newfound fire, outscoring the Bulldogs 33-20 in the second half.
“Our guys responded well; we didn’t panic,” Reeder said. “We took a couple of quick shots on offense, but that’s just high school kids. You play defense for so long that you hurry up and try to score, but we didn’t panic; didn’t overreact.”
James Niebrugge was one reason for that surge, scoring 15 of his team-high 19 points during that time.
“He’s stepped up as a senior,” Reeder said. “He was challenged at halftime. We told him that you have to be a factor in this game, and he did. He came out and played aggressively. He attacked the rim, got himself in rhythm, hit a three, and defended. He was constantly (guarding) one of the better players. I’m proud of him.”
Siemer also reached double-figures with 14 points, while Joey Niebrugge added nine, Brendan Niebrugge had five, and Garrett Gaddis had two.
As for the Bulldogs, Westendorf led the way with 19 points.
Westendorf did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 12 points.
“He was getting shots off of bad execution on our part,” Reeder said. “We were letting the ball get to the paint and get middle, and they were kicking it out to him in his spot.”
Schmidt was second on the team with eight points, while Griffin Sehy had six, and Fearday had three.
“I like the fact that he kept shooting,” said Rincker of Fearday.
“He didn’t go away; he didn’t shy away.”
