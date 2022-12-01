John Niebrugge's Altamont Indians returned home for the first time in 2022-2023 on Tuesday night against Cumberland.
Altamont (1-1) also didn't disappoint its fans in the Indians' home debut, either, winning 52-43 against the Pirates (1-3).
"I'll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any time," Niebrugge said. "There was no flow offensively. The best time we had our flow offensively was when we got some stops and run-outs and got guys in the lanes. We're still trying to find roles."
Altamont started the game with a Logan Cornett layup for the game's first points.
The Pirates' Blake McMechan then answered that with a corner 3-pointer that made it 3-2 before Jaxon Boldt rebounded a missed Trevin Magee shot and converted a layup to make it 5-2.
Cumberland didn't stop there, though.
Following the putback by Boldt, Maddox McElravy knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 8-2 with 3:40 left in the opening period.
Altamont answered that run, though, with one of its own, as the Indians went on a 6-0 run to make it 9-8 after four-straight points from Dillan Elam and a layup from Eric Kollmann.
Gavin Hendrix then ended that surge with a layup with 34.7 seconds left to give the Pirates the lead right back, 10-9, before Altamont ended the quarter with a 3-pointer from Avery Jahraus that made the final quarter score of 12-9.
The 3-pointer from Jahraus would ignite the Indians, as well, as they scored the following six points to extend its lead to 18-10. Mason Robinson and Elam made up-and-under layups, while Jahraus converted a layup off of a steal.
Cumberland, though, didn't go away quietly.
The Pirates went on a 6-1 run after the turnover as Magee converted a tough layup, Hendrix made a one-handed shot in the paint, and McElravy added a difficult layup himself to make it 21-16.
Cumberland would only score one more point the rest of the quarter, though, and trailed the Indians, 26-17, at halftime.
Overall, turnovers proved to be Cumberland's demise throughout the night.
The Pirates coughed up nine turnovers in the first half and 15 for the game.
"We got caught up in the tempo and playing with them up and down," Cumberland head coach Justin Roedl said. "I have a couple of kids that can do that, but I don't have a team that can do that, and when we get in those situations, they're the better team when you're flying up and down the floor."
"When we get turnovers, we can run," Niebrugge added. "That's our whole thing; we're deep and want to play them 94 feet, cause some confusion, and make them take quick shots. Our defense tries to cause turnovers, get in the passing lanes, and get some deflections. I thought Eli Miller and Aden McManaway did well; our defense was there."
Jahraus finished with a team-best 14 points, connecting on four 3-pointers on the night.
"Word's going to get on him pretty quick," Niebrugge said. "He's a good shooter. They'll be closing out on him harder as the season progresses, but he's capable of that. We had some inclination that he might be our leading scorer this year, just because we have so many kids, but he can put the ball in the hole."
Elam added 12 points. Kollmann had eight. Cornett had five. Wyatt Phillips and McManaway had three, and Jared Hammer had two.
Robinson also finished with five points, with Niebrugge saying he was "playing a little fast."
"He had to guard a bigger guy tonight, more than a guard, so he wasn't on the wing as much," Niebrugge said. "He's got to learn how to read a defense. I want him to play fast, but I also want him to play under control."
As for Cumberland, Hendrix led the team with 14 points while struggling with foul trouble throughout the evening.
"They were bringing two guys from behind and one from the front," Roedl said. "They were running at him and did a good job rotating and stuff like that. He got a few quick fouls, making him more hesitant."
Magee and McElravy added nine points. McMechan had six, and Boldt had five.
Box Score
Altamont: 12, 14, 13, 13 = 52
→ Hammer 2, Phillips 3, Elam 12, Jahraus 14, Robinson 5, McManaway 3, Cornett 5, Kollmann 8. FG 19. FT 7-12, F 13. (3-pointers: Jahraus 4, Elam 1, McManaway 1, Robinson 1)
Cumberland: 10, 7, 15, 11 = 43
→ McMechan 6, McElravy 9, Magee 9, Hendrix 14, Boldt 5. FG 17, FT 6-10, F 17. (3-pointers: McMechan 1, McElravy 1, Magee 1. Fouled out: Hendrix)
