Effingham’s Jackson and Wesley Settle of Unsettled Racing are two of the premier racers in the country for their age groups.
Their results back that.
Wesley, 9, has placed in the top five in 10 events in the 65 Class this year. He won the Champaign Half Mile, placed third at the Peoria Speedway, Neoga TT, US41 ST, and Lima Half Mile, and placed second at the Pensacola Dirt Track, Southern Raceway 3/8, Escambia Equestrian Center, Southern Raceway Super TT, and Panhandle Clash World Finals Overall.
As for Jackson, 11, he placed in the top five in 13 events in the 65 Class and 11 in the 85 Class. In the 65 Class, Jackson placed third at the Champaign Half Mile, second at the Peoria Speedway and District 17 Overall, and won the Neoga TT, Pekin ST, Pekin TT, US41 ST, Escape The Burg, Pensacola Dirt Track, Southern Raceway 3/8, Escambia Equestrian Center, Southern Raceway Super TT, and Panhandle Clash World Finals. In the 85 Class, he placed third at the Champaign Half Mile, Peoria Speedway, Neoga TT, Pekin TT, Escape The Burg, and Escambia Equestrian Center, won the US41 ST and placed fifth at the District 17 Overall, Pensacola Dirt Track, and Southern Raceway 3/8. He also placed sixth in the Southern Raceway Super TT.
Both Jackson and Wesley have been racing for over five years.
Jackson and Wesley’s sponsors are MMI Racing, Fear Nothing, Girl Behind The Camera, TR55, Studio 1203, Nutrition Wise, Dr. Doran Edwards MD, R-Nyne Designs, and Sluggo Racing.
For more information on both, visit unsettledracing.com.
