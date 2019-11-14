The National Trail Conference released its All-Conference list for the season, with Altamont’s Rachel Jackman being named the most valuable player.
Her teammates Ellie McManaway and Taylor Mette were each named to the first team, while Brooke Runge made Second Team and Kassidy Pemberton Honorable Mention.
Mackinzee Reynolds of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was also named to the list, as was South Central’s Halle Smith, Lauren Wojcik of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Vayda Smith of St. Elmo/Brownstown and Elizabeth Kabbes of St. Anthony.
On the second team, Madyson Magnus of South Central was named. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg’s Anna Schlechte and Claire Moomaw, Chloe Lewis of North Clay, Emily Bloemer of Dieterich and Zaryah Smith of CH/BC.
Honorable Mentions included Neoga’s Olivia Titus, Ada Rozene of St. Anthony, Hannah Hayes of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg and Katelyn Maxey of St. Elmo/Brownstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.