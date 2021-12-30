Below is the 2021 Effingham Daily News All-Area Volleyball Third Team.
This team highlights the top players from the area.
Overall, eight players were selected: one libero, one setter, and six hitters.
CARLY THORNTON (Setter, Sr., Cumberland Lady Pirates)
I need tickets to see... Morgan Wallen.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people don't acknowledge when someone speaks.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when Mackenzie was going to the backline calling a ball out, and the ball hit her like four times in a row.
Describe your head coach in three words... Cheerful. Supportive. Encouraging.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Elon Musk. Kylie Jenner. Alexandra Cooper.
KENNEDY SOWELL (Hitter, Sr., Effingham Hearts)
I need tickets to see... Machine Gun Kelly.
My biggest pet peeve is... bad attitudes.
My funniest volleyball moment is... being a setter for one rotation.
Describe your head coach in three words... Intense. Conditioning Enforcer. Focused.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Donald Trump. Haleigh Washington. Grandpa Bob.
KENNEDY STULTS (Hitter, Jr., Cumberland Lady Pirates)
I need tickets to see... the women's volleyball NCAA championship.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people are unmotivated.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when my shoe fell off during a club tournament, and I ran around the rest of the play with it off.
Describe your head coach in three words... Detailed. Committed. Mentor.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Courtney Pence. SZA. Matthew Gray Gubler.
LUCY FEARDAY (Hitter, Jr., Saint Anthony Bulldogs)
I need tickets to see... Cody Johnson.
My biggest pet peeve is... Coach Wenthe's driving.
My funniest volleyball moment is... any moment with Stacie Vonderheide.
Describe your head coach in three words... there are no words that would describe Coach Cathy Wenthe.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... The Holy Family.
LANEY BALDRIGE (Hitter, Jr., Saint Elmo/Brownstown Eagles)
I need tickets to see... Kid Cudi.
My biggest pet peeve is... laziness.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I had to put up my hair during a play and hit and blocked the ball with one hand.
Describe your head coach in three words... Funny. Competitive. Hard-working.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Michael Jordan. Tyler the Creator. Emma Chamberlain.
ALLISON CZYZEWSKI (Hitter, Jr., North Clay Lady Cardinals)
I need tickets to see... Hamilton at the Fox Theater.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people scrape their teeth on their forks when they're eating.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I served the ball, and it hit the back wall.
Describe your head coach in three words... Humble. Supportive. Organized.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Taylor Swift. Steve Carell. Nana Susan.
MAGGIE ETHRIDGE (Hitter, Jr., North Clay Lady Cardinals)
I need tickets to see... Casey Donahew.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people talk on speakerphone in public.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I slammed my head off the ground, got a concussion, and kept playing.
Describe your head coach in three words... Knowledgable. Passionate. Hard-driving.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Cody Johnson. Aaron Watson. Casey Donahew.
KINLEY QUAST (Libero, Frosh., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets)
I need tickets to see... Illini volleyball game.
My biggest pet peeve is... chewing loudly or with their mouth open.
My funniest volleyball moment is... in practice, we were scrimmaging, and I was playing front row even though I didn't belong up there. I was up there with Halle, and I ran around her, and she stepped back, and I couldn't stop, so I ran into her, and I flew down and slid about three feet, and everyone died laughing because Halle just looked back at me on the floor.
Describe your head coach in three words... Supportive. Fun. Caring.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Morgan Wallen. Morgan O'Brien. Chezni Woods.
