Below is the 2021 Effingham Daily News All-Area Volleyball Second Team.
This team highlights the top players from the area.
Overall, eight players were selected: one libero, one setter, and six hitters.
ELLA KINKELAAR (Setter, Soph., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets)
I need tickets to see... Florida Gators softball or volleyball game.
My biggest pet peeve is... loud chewing.
My funniest volleyball moment is... missetting a volleyball, and it hit my face.
Describe your head coach in three words... Supportive. Smart. Fun.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Sadie Robertson. Jordyn Poulter. Adam Sandler.
BROOKE JOHNSON (Hitter, Sr., Newton Lady Eagles)
I need tickets to see... Purdue vs. Penn State.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people ask me if I'm mad and I say no, and then they ask me why I'm mad.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when we were in the middle of a close game, and I was very hot, so I started to fan my face with my hands and yelled, 'Can someone open the windows.'
Describe your head coach in three words... Stern. Zealous. Tough.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Jordan Thompson. Jesse Lee Soffer. Iman Shumpert.
LEXI CHRAPPA (Hitter, Sr., Effingham Hearts)
I need tickets to see... Tyler Childers.
My biggest pet peeve is... lazy people.
My funniest volleyball moment is... falling over a chair trying to get a ball.
Describe your head coach in three words... Loud. Passionate. Fierce.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Grandma Dorie. Jacqueline Quade. Harrison Bader.
ADA ROZENE (Hitter, Sr., Saint Anthony Bulldogs)
I need tickets to see... college volleyball game.
My biggest pet peeve is... slow walkers and lack of effort.
My funniest volleyball moment is... anytime I've accidentally hit someone with the ball (coaches and players).
Describe your head coach in three words... Likes. To. Ski.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Any three friends.
TATYANA DUCKWITZ (Hitter, Sr., Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats)
I need tickets to see... Sadie Robertson’s motivational tours. I love to listen to her words of wisdom. She always has such a positive attitude, and everyone should strive for that.
My biggest pet peeve is... lack of determination. When I do something, I put my best effort into it. If I truly didn’t feel 100% towards something, I would still put in my best effort.
My funniest volleyball moment is... anytime I did not win a coin toss. If anyone knows me, I should know I won the coin toss maybe a total of three times the entire season. At the time, I was extremely upset with myself, but in the end, it was something I could not change.
Describe your head coach in three words... Positive. Focused. Trusting.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Grandpa. Parents.
MACKENZIE TAYLOR (Hitter, Sr., Cumberland Lady Pirates)
I need tickets to see... Morgan Wallen.
My biggest pet peeve is... when someone breaks my stare.
My funniest volleyball moment is... pregame "warmups" in the locker room, resulting in us laughing hysterically on the court from inside jokes.
Describe your head coach in three words... Encouraging. Driven. Passionate.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... David Dobrik. Anna Sitar. Hasbulla.
BRIANNA HEWING (Hitter, Sr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets)
I need tickets to see... Illini volleyball match.
My biggest pet peeve is... not shagging balls after you're done doing a drill.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I dove for a ball at the Teutopolis match this year, and I was really sweaty. I caught the ground on my skin instead of my knee pad, and I faceplanted on the floor.
Describe your head coach in three words... Caring. Driven. Hard-working.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Blake Shelton. Jesus. Candace Owens.
IVY AYERS (Libero, Sr., Cumberland Lady Pirates)
I need tickets to see... my favorite band play live.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people with long fingernails scratch their skin.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I attempted to make a back-row attack, but the force of my swing threw me to my butt.
Describe your head coach in three words... Independent. Quirky. Organized.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Jake Gyllenhaal. Ryan Reynolds. Barack Obama.
