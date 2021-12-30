Below are the 2021 Effingham Daily News honorable mentions.
BROOKE SCHAFER (Setter, Soph., Newton Lady Eagles)
I need tickets to see... college volleyball games.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people are late to events.
My funniest volleyball moment is... at Paris when Jenna made random noises during a play, and everyone on the court started dying laughing.
Describe your head coach in three words... Enthusiastic. Supportive. Crazy.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... My great-grandma. Jordyn Poulter. Kevin Hart.
CAMDYN TAPPENDORF (Setter, Soph., North Clay Lady Cardinals)
I need tickets to see... Taylor Swift.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people walk slow.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I hit the ball far into the bleachers.
Describe your head coach in three words... Supportive. Goal-oriented. Trusting.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Nicklin Hames. Lauren Stivrins. Jordyn Poulter.
PEYTON GARRARD (Setter, Soph., Brownstown/Saint Elmo Eagles)
I need tickets to see... Lauren Daigle.
My biggest pet peeve is... being interrupted or unnecessarily rude people.
My funniest volleyball moment is... at club practice, we played the volleyball game "tennis," and one of my teammates' dove for a ball and ended up clotheslining herself in the net, and we all laughed so hard. She couldn't stop laughing either and even had our coaches almost rolling on the floor laughing.
Describe your head coach in three words... Competitive. Knowledgable. Supportive.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... My trapshooting coach Mitch. My mom. Noah, from biblical times.
EMILY HALL (Hitter, Sr., Dieterich Movin' Maroons)
I need tickets to see... Gabriel Iglesias.
My biggest pet peeve is... people who talk bad about others behind their backs.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I lost my shoe going in for a hit.
Describe your head coach in three words... Determined. Loyal. Strong-willed.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Luke Combs. Thomas Rhett. Rudy Pankow.
EMILY KONKEL (Hitter, Jr., Teutopolis Lady Shoes)
I need tickets to see... Morgan Wallen.
My biggest pet peeve is... not knowing what is going on.
My funniest volleyball moment is... coach was taping my shoe to my ankle mid-game.
Describe your head coach in three words... Determined. Loud. Funny.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Adam Sandler. Katie Kremer. Parents.
ELLEY BENNETT (Libero, Soph., Newton Lady Eagles)
I need tickets to see... USA volleyball games.
My biggest pet peeve is... repeating myself when people don't listen.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when Jenna was diving in the back row.
Describe your head coach in three words... Motivational. Supportive. Focused.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Ian Somerhalder. Kevin Hart. My grandma Bennett.
SAWYER ALTHOFF (Libero, Sr., Effingham Hearts)
I need tickets to see... Morgan Wallen.
My biggest pet peeve is... loud eaters.
My funniest volleyball moment is... getting nailed in the head during a game.
Describe your head coach in three words... Loud. Intense. Cheery.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Taylor Kuper. Grandpa Bud. Sadie Robertson.
