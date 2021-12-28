Below is the 2021 Effingham Daily News All-Area Volleyball First Team.
This team highlights the top players from the area.
Overall, eight players were selected: one libero, one setter, and six hitters.
ELLIE MCMANAWAY (Setter, Sr., Altamont Lady Indians)
I need tickets to see... Khalid.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people are late.
My funniest volleyball moment is... watching Ella try to dive in practice.
Describe your head coach in three words... Driven. Caring. Fun.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Ryan Reynolds. Kevin Hart. Blake Lively.
ELLA RUFFNER (Hitter, Sr., Altamont Lady Indians)
I need tickets to see... Adele.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people roll their sleeves all the way up past their elbow.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I caught the ball when it was going out of bounds.
Describe your head coach in three words... Fun. Driven. Motivative.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Kim Kardashian. Adam Sandler. Will Ferrell.
KENDYN SYFERT (Hitter, Jr., Cumberland Lady Pirates)
I need tickets to see... PBR, a Harry Styles concert, or to go to California.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people burp in my car.
My funniest volleyball moment is... when I went to hit a ball and nailed the ball at my teammates' faces. She had to sit out the rest of the practice. At the time, it wasn't funny, but it was one of the best kills in my career.
Describe your head coach in three words... The. Best. Ever.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Ansel Elgort. Shailene Woodley. Harry Styles.
HALLE SMITH (Hitter, Sr., South Central Lady Cougars)
I need tickets to see... Michael Jackson's Super Bowl XXVII performance.
My biggest pet peeve is... when I can hear other people chewing their food or drinking.
My funniest volleyball moment is... rewatching videos of tasks that my teammates and I had to complete for a team scavenger hunt this year.
Describe your head coach in three words... Determined. Analytical. Thoughtful.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... George Washington. Shawn Mendes. Dr. Sandra Lee.
JENNA OCHS (Hitter, Sr., Newton Lady Eagles)
I need tickets to see... USA volleyball team.
My biggest pet peeve is... when people sing the words wrong to a song.
My funniest volleyball moment is... junior year — while celebrating a point — I shot my gum out of my mouth and picked it back up off the ground and stuck it back in my mouth while my teammates gave me disgusted looks and laughed."
Describe your head coach in three words... Passionate. Determined. Motivator.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Kathryn Plummer. Jordyn Poulter. Thomas Rhett.
HALLE MOOMAW (Hitter, Soph., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets)
I need tickets to see... Any DI volleyball game.
My biggest pet peeve is... when I think I'm going to block someone, and they tip it over me.
My funniest volleyball moment is... in sixth grade when I went to hit, and I missed the ball.
Describe your head coach in three words... Positive. Motivating. Patient.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Michelle Bartsch-Hackley. Anna Danesi. Haleigh Washington.
GABBY VONDERHEIDE (Hitter, Soph., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets)
I need tickets to see... Illini basketball game, Baylor volleyball game, St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.
My biggest pet peeve is... when someone chews with their mouth open, interrupting.
My funniest volleyball moment is... one of our coaches (Nick) kept teasing me when we were passing, so I hit the ball, and it nailed him in the gut.
Describe your head coach in three words... Positive. Supportive. Fun.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Yossianan Pressley. Christian Yelich. Hailey Kinsel.
