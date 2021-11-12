Below is the 2021 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Golf Second Team.
This team highlights the top players from the area. Overall, there were five golfers selected, with each one answering five questions.
EFFINGHAM DAILY NEWS ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM
DAKOTA FLAIG (St. Anthony, frosh.)
I need tickets to see... The Masters.
My biggest pet peeve is... When JB shoots an 80 and goes on the range for an hour after.
My favorite golf moment is... When I led the StA golf team in state.
What do you do before a tournament... Hit a lot of drives.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Tiger. Manny Machado. Bubba Watson.
JOEY TRUPIANO (St. Anthony, frosh.)
I need tickets to see... The Masters
My biggest pet peeve is... When people chew with their mouths open.
My favorite golf moment is... When I holed out at Weibring from 170.
What do you do before a tournament... I eat a lot of food.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Tiger. Phil Mickelson. LeBron James.
MICHAEL MARTELLI (St. Anthony, jr.)
I need tickets to see... The Ryder Cup.
My biggest pet peeve is... Lip outs.
My favorite golf moment is... When I holed out from 130 at Charleston.
What do you do before a tournament... Hit a lot of three-footers.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Jonathan Willenborg. Thomas Chojnicki. Tiger Woods.
COLBY HAYNES (Effingham, jr.)
I need tickets to see... Danny Duncan
My biggest pet peeve is... Someone that takes 50 practice swings and lets everyone catch up behind us.
My favorite golf moment is... When we had our entire team go to play at Casey and had the best bus ride home.
What do you do before a tournament... I usually get a protein bar and sleep on the bus ride.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Chris Bumstead. Jesse James West. Brandon Walsh.
HAYDEN JANSEN (Teutopolis, soph.)
I need tickets to see... Hole No. 16 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
My biggest pet peeve is... Talking in my backswing.
My favorite golf moment is... Sinking a long putt on my 18th hole at sectionals.
What do you do before a tournament... Listen to music on the bus ride there.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Darren Pang. Craig Berube. John Kelly.
