Below is the 2021 Effingham Daily News All-Area Boys Golf First Team.
This team highlights the top players from the area. Overall, there were five golfers selected, with each one answering five questions.
EFFINGHAM DAILY NEWS ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
JONATHAN WILLENBORG (St. Anthony, jr.)
I need tickets to see... Kid Cudi.
My biggest pet peeve is... When Chipotle is online order only.
My favorite golf moment is... Having my first hole-in-one when I was 13 and my best friend Thomas was the witness.
What do you do before a tournament... I start with a lot of 'feel' wedge shots at the range, transition to irons, then have three drives that would hit the middle of the fairway. Then, I do short game work, focusing on the landing zone and hitting off bad lies. Then, I practice lag putting to a tee, 30-60 feet. Then, I finish by making 10-straight three-foot putts.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Quentin Tarantino. Will Ferrell. Margot Robbie.
THOMAS CHOJNICKI (St. Anthony, sr.)
I need tickets to see... The Masters.
My biggest pet peeve is... People putting with their glove on.
My favorite golf moment is... Playing at Pinehurst.
What do you do before a tournament... Hit at the range, then hit chips and putts.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Tiger Woods. Kanye West. LeBron James.
TYLER STONECIPHER (Altamont, sr.)
I need tickets to see... N/A
My biggest pet peeve is... People stepping in my line on the green or people taking your tee box.
My favorite golf moment is... I was at the state tournament playing on the first day. I had a late tee time. I teed off and got the round started. We get to our seventh hole by the green and I lock the breaks on my pushcart to go and make my four-footer for birdie. As I walked away from my cart, it started to roll away and splashed into the pond.
What do you do before a tournament... I usually go to the putting green before and work on my speed and clubface control. Next, I go to the range and work on yardages and my irons. After I get done at the range, I got back to the putting green and work on putting accuracy, then head to the first tee box.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Tiger Woods. Gary Player. Justin Thomas.
KEVIN HALL (Altamont, sr.)
I need tickets to see... Tyler Childers.
My biggest pet peeve is... Dirty clubs.
My favorite golf moment is... Watching Vandalia win 1A state.
What do you do before a tournament... Hit range balls and putt lag putts, then five-footers.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Tiger Woods. Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy.
LANE LUDWIG (St. Anthony, soph.)
I need tickets to see... Juice WRLD (in heaven).
My biggest pet peeve is... People biting their forks.
My favorite golf moment is... Winning my first tourney at Mattoon.
What do you do before a tournament... Get hyped to Juice and T. Scott.
If you had to go to dinner with three other people, who would they be... Tiger. Tom Brady. Elon Musk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.