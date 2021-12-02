An unfortunate injury overshadowed what was a great night for the St. Anthony girls basketball team Thursday.
Bulldogs' senior Riley Guy scored her 1,000th point, junior Lucy Fearday returned from an illness, and the team won by 39 points over National Trail Conference opponent Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor).
However, what everyone was worried about following the contest was the health of senior Izzy Hakman.
With 6:15 left in the fourth quarter, Hakman drove to the basket. As she was trying to score, though, she hit the floor hard — square on her tailbone — ultimately ending the game. She was later assisted off the court by an ambulance and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
St. Anthony ended up winning 62-23, improving its record to 6-2 and 2-0 in conference play.
Guy reached the 1,000 point plateau after coming up with a steal and drawing a foul in the first quarter — the first of her two free throws resulting in the achievement. She ended the game with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, four points shy of tying Fearday for the most in the game.
Fearday and Guy were the only two Bulldogs' players to reach double-figures in the contest, while senior Grace Karolewicz and sophomore Abbi Hatton nearly reached that mark with eight points.
Meanwhile, for the Hatchets — who dropped to 2-6 and 0-3 in the conference — sophomore Ella Kinkelaar led the way with 13 points.
This story will be updated.
