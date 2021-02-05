The Altamont Indians used stellar defense Friday evening to help defeat the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown 55-23.
After getting off to a slow start Tuesday against Robinson, Altamont came out firing, with Kaden Eirhart hitting a layup on the team’s first possession, followed by a three to take a 5-0 lead. St. Elmo/Brownstown’s Caleb Campbell connected on a jumper to get the Eagles on the board, but Altamont’s Brennyn Abendroth converted on a shot down low to go up 7-2.
The Eagles answered with a made jumper from Gavyn Smith, followed by back-to-back three-pointers from Ean Forbus and Campbell, respectively to go up 10-7 in the closing minute of the first. Noah Klimpel converted a pair of free throw attempts to send the Indians into the second quarter down just one.
Abendroth got a layup to go to open the second quarter, followed by Eirhart going 1-of-2 at the line to put the Indians back in front 12-10. Jace McWhorter connected on a 3-pointer to put the Eagles back in front at 13-12.
Klimpel, who remained ferocious attacking the basket, converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to put the Indians ahead 15-13. From there, the Indians would never look back, as they held the Eagles scoreless for the rest of the half and went into halftime up 21-13 after a pair of made layups from Abendroth and a made free throw from Jerod Ruffner and Klimpel.
The Eagles got on the board first to start the second half with Brady Maxey going 1-for-2 at the free throw line to cut the Indians lead to seven. But the offensive woes proved to continue for the Eagles, as that proved to be the only point they scored for the remainder of the quarter.
With the defensive pressure turned up for the Indians, they were able to create turnovers that turned into easy points the other way. The ball spacing also proved to be better from the first half, when it seemed the ball movement would stop abruptly.
A layup from Eirhart, followed by a made three from Klimpel helped put the Indians up 27-14. Jared Hammer proved to be a spark off the bench in the ladder half of the third quarter, connecting on a apir of threes while adding a layup to the mix to give the Indians a 41-14 lead at the end of the three.
The Eagles were able to break their scoring drought on a McWhorter layup 19 seconds into the fourth quarter, but that didn’t mean the Indians were going to take their off the gas. Eirhart was able to add seven points in the fourth, giving him 15 for the night as he gets that much closer to the 1,000 point mark, which is still in reach despite a shortened season.
Noah Klimpel finished with 12, while Abendroth scored nine. Hammer added eight, Logan Cornett five all of which came in the fourth, Tyler Robbins and Mason Robinson two, Derrick Budde and Jerod Ruffner each scored one.
For the Eagles. Forbus scored seven, McWhorter and Campbell five, David Stine three and Smith one.
Up next, the Indians will take on Olney Saturday at 7 p.m.
