The Altamont Lady Indians defeated the Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg for first place at the NTC Gold Flight Tournament Saturday, 25-18, 25-23 after defeating St. Anthony 25-19, 26-24.
The win over the Lady Hatchets comes just five days after the Lady Indians fell to the Lady Hatchets in the regular season.
Over the course of the two games, Brooke Runge led with 14 kills, while Ella Ruffner and Taylor Mette each added 12.
Mette led the team with 24 digs in the tournament, while Kassidy Pemberton finished with 23. Olivia Eckhardt added 18. Abby Goeckner had 12.
Ellie McManaway finished with a team-high 43 assists and had 12 digs and a team-high four aces.
For the Lady Hatchets, Hannah Hayes led the team with 14 kills over the tournament. Halle Moomaw added 10, while Ella Kinkelaar added eight and Gabby Vonderheide seven.
Lexi Domzalski led with 27 assists over the tournament. Hayes added 12.
Jessica Rauch led the team with 17 digs. Vonderheide added 11. Rauch and Anna Schlechte each had two aces.
Baseball
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Fairfield Saturday in both games of a doubleheader, spoiling Fairfield head coach and former Effingham head coach Chris Fleener’s return to Effingham County.
The Wooden Shoes took game one after overcoming a 7-3 deficit to win on a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh from Kayden Althoff to take an 8-7 win.
Althoff had a team-high two RBIs. Evan Wermert, Andrew Niebrugge and Evan Addis each drove in a run. Derek Konkel earned the win, not allowing a hit over one inning while striking out one.
In the second game, Teutopolis seemed to pick up where they left off after scoring five runs in the last two innings the game before, and scored two in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead.
Fairfield got on the board with a run in the top of the third and inched closer with a run in the top of the fourth. Teutopolis added a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-2, but Fairfield scored three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at five.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Wooden Shoes put their first two runners aboard before Fairfield got the next two players to strike out before Mitch Althoff was able to score on an error to walk it off yet again 6-5.
Effingham 15, Richland County 1
The Effingham Flaming Hearts needed just five innings to defeat the Richland County Tigers Saturday.
Of the 15 runs, seven were earned, as Richland County finished with seven errors on the day.
Jack Blickem was 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Christian Raddatz finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Jackson Lee tripled and drove in a run, while Preston Latch, Gabe Eaton and Quest Hull each drove in a run as well.
Softball
The Effingham Lady Hearts earned a pair of victories over the weekend, a 12-8 win over Salem and a 2-0 win over Richland County.
Against Salem, Taylor Armstrong and Torie Budde each drove in a pair of runs. Grace Bushur drove in one and tripled, while Sawyer Althoff, Emma Hardiek, Riley Cunningham and Daelyn Dunston each drove in one.
Cunningham earned the win in the circle, allowing four earned runs over six innings while striking out one.
Runs were at a premium in the second game against Richland County. The first run came on an error on a bunt attempt from Armstrong, the second came when Budde bunted into a fielder’s choice to score Abby Cunningham to make it 2-0.
Armstrong earned the shutout win, allowing just four hits while striking out five.
