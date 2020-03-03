The Altamont Indians fell to the Raiders of Central A&M Tuesday, 71-56 at the IHSA Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinal.
However the final score was not indicative of the contest put forth by the two teams, as the Indians trailed by just two points at halftime to the No. 4 team in Class 1A.
“We were right where we wanted to be,” said head coach John Niebrugge. “Kaden came out shooting well so they started to deny him and we had to make some adjustments. But they just go on runs.”
The Raiders started the game with a made 3-pointer from the corner from Griffin Andricks. The Indians answered with a layup from Aidan Jahraus, but the Raiders followed witth six straight points, including back-to-back layups from the 6-foot-5 senior guard Connor Heaton.
After Niebrugge called timeout, Kaden Eirhart was able to get a floater to fall to make it a five-point game. But the Raiders used five-straight points from Connor Hutchins to go up 14-4.
But the Indians were able to make it a six-point game at the end of the first quarter after Eirhart got a jumper to fall, followed by a bank shot from Noah Teasley.
On the first play of the second quarter, Eirhart was able to get his man in the air on a pump fake to draw a foul on a 3-point attempt to give himself three free throws. He missed the first but made the last two to cut the A&M lead to four.
“I think we played really good defense besides the first two minutes of that first half,” said Niebrugge.
Heaton answered with a layup, but Altamont’s Denver Duckwitz knocked down a three to make it 16-13 and trail by just one possession.
However the Raiders quickly increased their lead back to double digits after a made putback and 3-pointer from Heaton, as well as a putback from the 6-foot-6 Andricks to make it 23-13.
The Indians just pressed on, with Duckwitz knocking down his second three of the quarter. followed by a steal and layup from Jahraus to make it a five-point game.
As they had earlier in the quarter, the Raiders responded with an old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 26-18. Heaton then went 1-of-2 at the line his next time down to extend the Raider lead to nine.
With 3:39 remaining, Eirhart was able to get his man in the air and earn the foul call. This time however, he made the shot and went to the line and completed the 4-point play to make it 27-22.
From the 2:04 mark on, the Indians closed the half on a 7-2 run, including a 3-pointer from Eirhart with 48 seconds left to make it a 31-29 game going into halftime.
The third quarter wasn’t kind to the Indians, turning the ball over four times, including back-to-back steals from Heaton for a quick four points to put the Raiders up 42-33.
Noah Klimpel came off the bench to bury a three and Eirhart got a layup to fall with a foul to cut the deficit to five.
“These boys are resilient,” Niebrugge said. “These boys have been through battles. They’ve been through tough games. We get down early but we keep fighting.
“We just kept doing little things to keep us in there. I thought we competed on the boards even though they beat us on the boards. Size matters in basketball. You can’t teach height and athleticism.”
But once again, the Raiders answered, starting with a layup from Andricks, followed by five-straight points from Heaton to go up 51-39. The two teams traded layups on the ensuing possessions, and Jahraus was able to get a layup to go in the final minute to make it 53-43 at the end of three.
Jahraus picked off a pass to start the fourth quarter and took it the length of the court for a layup, followed by a bank shot from Duckwitz with 6:24 remaining to cut the deficit to six.
That’s as close as they Indians would get for the remainder of the contest, as Heaton answered with two-straight layups as well as two-straight steals.
The offense the Raiders ran made it almost impossible for Altamont’s 2-3 zone to stop them, putting all five players out on the perimeter, and after the defense would turn it’s back to one of the players in the corner, Heaton or Paradee would find a cutting Andricks on a back door pass for an easy layup.
“They kind of know what to do in that situation,” Niebrugge said of the A&M seniors. “They’ve played together for three years and know where each other is going to be.
“I thought when they went to that in the first half, we did a really good job at it and then we just kind of had to get away from the gameplan. They’re a good team.
Niebrugge was proud of the effort he saw from his team to keep competing despite the talent, height and athleticism they faced tonight.
“It’s not just about effort,” Niebrugge said. “It’s the God-given talent sometimes can trump the effort, and I thought the boys played with all out effort the whole game.”
Andricks scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter. Heaton had a game-high 33 points and eight rebounds.
For the Indians, Eirhart led the team with 18 points, while Jahraus and Duckwitz each scored 12. Noah Teasley added nine and Noah Klimpel added six.
The Indians end the season with 28 wins, the second most in school history, only behind the 1946-47 team that went 32-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.