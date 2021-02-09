The Altamont Indians used a 19-point outing from Kaden Eirhart to help defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs Tuesday evening.
Eirhart scored eight of his 19 in the fourth quarter.
Jerod Ruffner scored six points, Brennyn Abendroth scored five. Tyler Robbins and Noah Klimpel each scored four. Derrick Budde scored two and Jared Hammer one.
For the Bulldogs, Kennan Walsh scored 12, while James Schuette scored 11. Craig Croy scored seven, Logan Antrim six and Seth Hotze two.
The two were not scheduled to play today, but when North Clay, St. Anthony’s scheduled opponent and South Central, Altamont’s scheduled opponent, were postponed, the two had an opening and played in a game that won’t count toward conference standings.
Dieterich 41, Neoga 30
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated the Neoga Indians Tuesday, thanks in part to a 16-point outing from Pete Britton.
Jack Westendorf scored eight points, while Cory Gephart and Bryce Budde each scored seven. Garrett Niebrugge scored two.
Girls Basketball
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes used a well-balanced scoring effort to help defeat the Effingham Lady Hearts in an Apollo Conference matchup 69-50
Lexie Niebrugge scored 14 points, including drilling four 3-pointers. Kaitlyn Schumacher scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals and four assists, while Kaylee Niebrugge scored 11 and had two steals.
Emily Konkel and isabella Hardiek each scored 10. Grace Tegeler scored four, Zoe Cremens three and Courtney Gibson two.
For the Flaming Hearts, Taylor Armstrong scored 17 points, with nine coming in the third quarter. Ella Niebrugge scored nine points, while Meredith Schaefer scored seven.
Annie Frost added six, Sawyer Althoff three, Madison Mapes and Coralin Ohnesorge each scored two.
Teutopolis 70, St. Anthony 27
The following day, the Lady Shoes defeated another Effingham County team in the St. Anthony Bulldogs.
Lexie Niebrugge led the way for the Lady Shoes, scoring 16 points, including four made threes.
Kaylee Niebrugge and Isabella Hardiek each scored 11 while Hardiek pulled down seven rebounds.
Zoe Cremens and Kaitlyn Schumacher each scored eight while Schumacher had nine rebounds. Kaylee Niebrugge had five rebounds and four steals.
Emily Konkel scored six, Katie Kremer four, Grace Tegeler three, Courtney Gibson two and Summer Wall one.
For the Bulldogs, Riley Guy led the team with nine points, while Reese Jones added eight.
Grace Karolewicz scored six, while Maddie Kibler and Stacey Vonderheide each scored two.
Altamont 68, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54
The Altamont Indians used another incredible scoring night from freshman Grace Nelson to help defeat the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 68-54.
Nelson scored 41 points, while Brooke Runge added 10. Brianna Grunloh scored six, Taylor Mette and Remi Miller each scored four. Peyton Osteen scored three.
For the Lady Hatchets, Mikala Nichols scored 15 points to lead the team. Chloe Dasenbrock scored 14 points. Ella Kinkelaar scored 11.
Hannah Hayes scored eight points, Emma Sayers four and Natalie Hayes scored two.
North Clay 64, Dieterich 50
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich Monday.
Miah Ballard scored a game-high 26 points, with 16 coming in the fourth quarter. Madison Lovett scored 16, while Chloe Lewis scored 12.
Kristen Allen and Allison Czyzewski each scored five.
For Dieterich, Kaitlyn Boerngen scored 17 points, Brooke Locey scored 12 and Emily Bloemer scored 10. Madilyn Brummer scored seven and Cortney Brummer scored one.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 58, South Central 45
The Lady Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated the South Central Cougars Monday, thanks to a 24-point night from Gracie Heckert.
Heckert had 10 made field goals on the night, including four threes to go with 10 rebounds and five steals.
Mackenzie Bunch scored eight, while Carden Burks and Madison Cherry each scored seven. Madison Wojcik scored three, and Marissa Summers scored two.
For the Cougars, Laney Webster scored 17 points. Sydnee Garrett and Kayli Swift each scored 10. Brooklyn Garrett scored five, Taegan Webster two and Adrianna Horton one.
Paris 59, Newton 30
Paris. 23 8 17 11 59
Newton. 3 6 17 4 30
Scoring for Newton:
Einhorn – 1,1,2 for 2 = 7;, Zumbahlen – 3,0 = 6;, Blake – 3,0 = 6;, Murray – 0,0, 5 for 6 = 5;, McClain – 1,0,1 for 2 = 3;, A. Kessler – 1,0 = 2,, Hetzer – 0,0,1 for 2 = 1.
Team totals: 9 – 2 pt; 1 – 3 pt
9 for 12 f.t.
Rebounds: McClain – 5, Zumbahlen – 4, Schafer – 4, Kessler – 4
Assist: Einhorn – 3, Murray – 2
Blocks: Zumbahlen – 5
Neoga 52, Brownstown/St. Elmo 18
Neoga 16 13 11 12 52
BSE 8 4 2 4 18
Neoga: Hatton 2 2-2 6, Worman 0 0-0 0, Phillips 7 2-5 17, Hakman 1 0-0 2, Richards 2 2-2 6, Fearday 2 1-2 6, Moore 4 2-2 12, McKinney 0 0-0 0, Ramert 1 1-3 3
Totals 19 10- 15 52
BSE: Wilhour 0 1-2 1, Campbell 0 1-2 1, Baldrige 0 2-2 2, Carson 0 0-2 0, Beal 1 0-0 2, Seabaugh 1 0-0 2, A Stine 1 0-0 2, S. Stine 3 0-1 6, Shelton 0 0-0 0, Ireland 0 2-2 2
Totals: 6 6-12 18
3 pt FG
Neoga 4 (Moore 2, Phillips 1, Fearday 1)
Sydney Richards had 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Abbi Hatton had 7 rebounds, and Audrey Ramert had 4 rebounds 8 steals and 3 blocks.
