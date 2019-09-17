The Altamont Indians posted a 5-3 victory at home over the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons behind a solid pitching performance from senior Noah Teasley.
Altamont scored first against Dieterich’s Cole Niebrugge in the bottom of the third inning after a two-out single from Kaden Eirhart extended the inning to Teasley who doubled to deep left scoring Eirhart.
Dieterich quickly answered and took the lead in the top of the fourth. After a lead-off walk by Dalton Will and a sacrifice bunt by Garret Niebrugge, the Maroons stepped on the gas with four consecutive singles from Matthew Hunzinger, Cole Niebrugge, Pete Britton, and Derek Kuhl and a sacrifice fly from Lucas Hall to plate their third run of the inning.
Dieterich head coach, Josh Krumwiede, was pleased with how his team did the little things right.
“We had a lot of guys put up some good at-bats,” Krumwiede said. “I was really pleased with our two-strike approaches in a lot of those at-bats. Those are the at-bats we hope to have every inning.”
The Indians would cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth after Hunter Cripe singled to left and scored on a hard single to left by Tyler Robbins.
After a quick 1-2-3 top half of the fifth, the Indians would tie the game at three with three straight two-out singles from Bradin Baucum, Hunter Cripe, and Tyler Robbins.
Teasley continued into the sixth inning allowing a double to Derek Kuhl who was left stranded in scoring position after a dazzling play by Altamont third baseman Cripe who backhanded a hard groundball and threw a strike to first base from several feet inside foul territory to rob Lucas Hall of a go ahead RBI single.
Altamont head coach, Alan Whitt, said of Cripe’s play
“To have Hunter come up with a big play like that had everybody juiced and ready to go,” Whitt said.
And indeed they were, as the Indians took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning. Freshman Mason Robinson led off with a single up the middle, Brayden Stuemke followed Robinson with a bunt single, and with one out Kaden Eirhart drove a line drive just over the glove of the leaping Dieterich shortstop to break the tie and make it 4-3.
Noah Teasley tacked on an insurance run to make it 5-3 after six innings played. Altamont’s consistency came from their last few days in practice.
Whitt prepared his team accordingly, knowing they would likely be facing Cole Niebrugge.
“We worked on their approach to pitching the last couple days in practice,” said Whitt. [Niebrugge] is a heck of a pitcher and we knew just to not get frustrated, still battle, and that’s what we did.”
Teasley made quick work of the seventh inning for a complete game, four hit, nine strikeout performance.
Altamont improves to 9-4 on the fall campaign and 3-2 in NTC conference action while Dieterich falls to 6-6 and 4-3 in National Trail Conference play.
