The Altamont Indians defeated the Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Saturday 25-11, 25-14 to win the National Trail Conference Tournament Championship.
“The girls have worked really hard,” said Altamont head coach Scott Klingler. “This is what we’ve been working for.”
In the first set, the Hatchets jumped out to a 3-1 lead with the help of two kills from Claire Moomaw, but followed with errors on three points following a kill from Altamont’s Rachel Jackman.
With the teams tide at six, Ada Tappendorf came up with a big slam to put the Indians ahead 7-6. From there, the Indians started to roll, scoring seven of the next eight points.
“It just seems like sometimes we start off kind of slow,” Klingler said. “Then they decided to start playing 100 percent and start swinging. Then they get on a roll and they just keep playing and keep pushing.”
Brooke Runge picked up a kill and two blocks over the run, while Ellie McManaway and Kassidy Pemberton also had kills.
“Runge is doing a lot better,” Klinlger said. “Her swings are great. Ellie’s sets were spot on tonight. Taylor Mette and Kassidy Pemberton did really well on defense.”
In the second set, the Indians picked up right where they left off, jumping out to a quick 15-1 lead.
The Indians increased the lead to 18-3 before the Indians had a stretch of errors to get the Hatchets back in it at 18-9.
A spike from Jackman got the Indians back on track and used a kill and block from Runge to set up match point, which the Indians earned on an error from the Hatchets for the win.
South Central took first in the Silver group, while Dieterich took first in the bronze group. St Elmo/Brownstown took third place in the gold group.
Golf
The Effingham Lady Hearts placed tenth among 12 teams Friday at the golf state tournament with a team score of 366.
Ava Boehm shot 81, while Morgan Krouse shot 88 and Kennedy Collier shot 94. Anna Sigg shot 103.
In individual play, Macy Ludwig finished in a four-way tie for twenty-ninth place. Reagan Westendorf placed thirty-ninth and Lauren Schwing placed forty-fourth.
St Anthony’s Jayden Rios competed in the IHSA Class 1A Boys Golf State Finals. Rios shot an 80 on Friday to make the cut and then shot 88 on Saturday and finished fortieth overall.
“Jayden played very well on Friday to make the cut,” said Bulldgs head coach Phil Zaccari. “He had 2 unfortunate holes but putted very well to make the cut. Saturday was a little more difficult on the greens and we burnt a lot of edges.
“We just could not get the putter going. Though we are a little disappointed with Saturday, I am very proud of the way Jayden kept battling to make something happen. He never gave up and represented our school and community very well.”
Tennis
St. Anthony’s Emilee Mossman took first place in the singles bracket of the IHSA Class 1A Effingham (St. Anthony) Tennis Sectional Saturday.
In her first match after receiving a first-round bye, she defeated Sydney Littlejohn from Casey-Westfield 6-0, 6-0 before defeating Newton’s Jessilyn Hall by the same score.
Mossman then defeated Teutopolis’ Diana Mossman in the semifinal 6-0, 6-1. Diana Mssman bounced back for a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rachel Thomas of Charleston for third place
Emilee Mossman then defeated Newton’s Jacelyn Street 6-0, 6-2 for the sectional championship.
Carley Habing of Teutopolis defeated Casey-Westfield’s Genny Davidson 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Charleston’s Rachel Thomas.
Effingham’s Caroline Kull defeated Charleston’s Hannah Larson 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Dianna Mossman.
The doubles team of Alli Brumleve and Macy Probst from Teutopolis earned the doubles championship.
They started with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Catherine Willenborg and Caroline McDevitt of St. Anthony before defeating Stevee Walker and Mia Hargis 6-1, 6-0 to reach the semifinal.
In the semifinal, they defeated Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty of Casey-Westfield 6-3, 6-1.
In the final, they defeated Averee Greene and Allison Kowalke 6-3, 6-2 for the championship. Brumleve, Probst and Diana Mossman all advance to state. Teutopolis edged out St. Anthony by one point to win the sectional as a team.
Isabella Hemmen and Grace Hoene defeated Kendall Mathews and Chloe Waltz after receiving a first-round bye but fell to Tess Huene and Emily Stortzum of Mattoon.
Effingham’s Lydia Kull and Eden Wendling were defeated by Lucy List and Alysha Clements 6-0, 6-1. Riley Arend and Riley Seachrist were defeated by Kaitlyn Mathews and Sarah Isaf of Paris High School.
