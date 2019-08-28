The Altamont Indians took an early lead and never gave it back in the team's 6-1 win over the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Tuesday.
The Indians scored two in the first. The first run came on an RBI single from Bradin Baucum that scored Nathan Shepard. The second run came on a passed ball.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Indians broke through with four runs, including a 2-RBI triple from Jacob Hammer.
Dieterich 1, W/SS 0
The Dieterich Movin' Maroons defeated the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on a walk-off double from Cole Niebrugge.
Pete Britton has two hits on the day, wile Dalton Will, Cory Gephart and Niebrugge each had one.
North Clay 11, Neoga 3
The North Clay Cardinals used a five-run first inning to help defeat the Neoga Indians.
Tyson Jones was 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and three RBI. He was just a double short of the cycle.
Brady Ingram also tripled and had two doubles.
Harmon Clifton drove in two runs, while Elijah McCrary and Carson Burkett each drove in one.
Luke Fleener earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on one hit over three innings of work.
Chase Banning and Adam Fearday each drove in runs for the Indians.
Soccer
Newton 4, Pinckneyville 3
The Newton Eagles defeated Pinckneyville Tuesday, 4-3 in the opening round of the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Soccer Tournament.
Carder Reich, Seth Weber and Ross Farley each scored goals, while Eli Weber scored on a penalty kick.
The Eagles will take on Greenville Thursday.
Volleyball
Okaw Valley 2, Neoga 0
The Neoga Lady Indians fell to Okaw Valley Tuesday in two sets, (25-17, 25-18).
Olivia Titus and Audrey Ramert each had three kills.
Haley Stodden had a team-high 15 digs. Olivia Titus had seven and Elizabeth Titus had six.
CHBC 2, Mulberry Grove 0
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Mulberry Grove Tuesday in two sets.
Tatyana Duckwitz had five kills, while Lauren Wojcik had four.
Paeton Underwoon had three aces and Wojcik had two. Kylee Bertin had seven assists. Jacque Witteborg had six digs.
Cisne 2, Dieterich 0
The Dieterich Movin' Maroons volleyball team fell to Cisne in two sets Tuesday.
Emily Bloemer had six kills, while Gabby Hardiek had four and Allie Poe had three.
Hardiek also had seven assists while Bloemer had six. Kaitlyn Boergen had 10 digs, while Hardiek had six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.