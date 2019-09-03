The Altamont Indians baseball team defeated the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats 5-1 Tuesday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
Jared Hammer Kaden Eirhart and Brayden Stuemke each drove in a run. Eirhart and AJ Kopplin each tripled while Bradin Baucum doubled.
This comes after the Indians split a double header with the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes on labor day. The Wooden Shoes took the first game before the Indians won the second game 13-2.
For the Bobcats, Quaid Schlanser was 2-for-3 with a double. Silas Buzzard and Jadon Robertson each had base hits as well.
Eirhart earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.
Bradin Baucum came in for an inning of relief and struck out the side in the seventh, clinching the win.
Dieterich 9, Brownstown/St. Elmo 0
The Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich defeated the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Tuesday.
Cole Niebrugge was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI, while Matthew Hunzinger drove in and doubled and tripled. Garrett Niebrugge and Pete Britton each drove in a run.
Niebrugge also earned the win on the mound, not allowing a run over five innings of work.
South Central 13, Neoga 0
The South Central Cougars defeated the Neoga Indians a NTC matchup Thursday.
Hunter Brandt drove in three runs and homered twice in the contest. Chase Dodson also homered as part of his 2-for-3 day. Sebastian Cowger doubled and tripled.
Hayden VanScyoc drove in two runs. Aiden Dodson Carter Holmes, Brandt Hiestand, Jaden Grzegorek and Andrew Lybarger each drove in runs.
Grzegorek also earned the in on the mound, not allowing a run over 1 2/3 innings.
North Clay 14, W/SS 1
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Hatchets of Windsor/Stew-Stras Hatchets in a NTC matchup Thursday.
Brady Ingram drove in three runs. Collyn Ballard drove in two while Tyson Jones, Harmon Clifton, Holden Clifton, Logan Fleener, Bryton Griffy, Carson Burkett and Donni Zimmerman each drove in a run.
Luke Fleener earned the win, not allowing a run over three innings while striking out four.
Austin Wittenberg drove in the lone run for the Hatchets with a double.
St. Anthony 10, Odin/Patoka 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs crushed Odin/Patoka Wednesday in six innings.
Eli Moore had quite the day, collecting a pair of base hits in timely spots to help drive in four runs. Angelo Mendella tripled and drove in two runs on the day. Kennan Walsh and Davis Tingley each drove in a run as well.
Aaron Webb earned the win on the mound, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out four and walking zero.
Mattoon 7, Effingham 2
Singles
No. 1 – Emily Stortzum, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-1, 6-4, -); No. 2 – Tess Huene, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-1, 6-2, -); No. 3 – Hallie Niemerg, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-0, 6-1, -); No. 4 – Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Davis, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, (5-7, 6-2, 10-8); No. 5 – Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Kambelle Ashmore, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL, (2-6, 6-0, 12-10); No. 6 – Canyn Borntreger, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-2, 6-1, -);
Doubles
No. 1 – Emily Stortzum – Tess Huene, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Kull – Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-0, 6-2, -); No. 2 – Hallie Niemerg – Caroline Davis, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Riley Arend – Riley Seachrist, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (7-5, 3-6, 13-11); No. 3 – Kambelle Ashmore – Destanee Garza, MATTOON HIGH SCHOOL def. Gracie Kroenlein – Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, (6-2, 6-3, -);
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL 8, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL 1
Singles
No. 1 – Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sonae Shelton, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-3, -;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Walden, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Griffith, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 4 – Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sophia Heath, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 7-5, -;
No. 5 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lanie Carder, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-4, -;
No. 6 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Ava Cammon, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-1, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Griffith – Emma Walden, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -);
No. 2 – Sonae Shelton – Lanie Carder, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL def. Grace Hoene – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6, 5-7, 10-3;
No. 3 – Diana Mossman – Lexi Will, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sophia Heath – Avy Nichols, FLORA HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, -;)
The St. Anthony girls golf team won a dual match over Salem.The Bulldogs won with a team score of 163 to 228 for Salem.
Ellie Wegman was the medalist of the event,leading the way with a 39. Also scoring for St. Anthony was Macy Ludwig with a 40, Lauren Schwing and Nina Hakman each with a 42.
Newton 2, Hut/Pal 0
The Newton Eagles volleyball team crushed Hutsonville/Palestine Tuesday, 25-21, 25-8.
Brooke Jansen and Renee Probst each had six kills while Jenna Ochs had five.
Maddi Hemrich had 20 assists while Kelsi Geltz had six digs.
Newton 4, Pana 0
The Newton Eagles defeated Pana Tuesday.
Ross Farley and Seth Weber each had two goals to improve to 5-0.
Teutopolis 2, Charleston 1
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the Charleston Trojans Tuesday.
Linus Tanneryd and Derek Deters each scored for the Wooden Shoes to improve to 4-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.