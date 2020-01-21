The Altamont Indians used a combined 49 points from Aidan Jahraus and Kaden Eirhart Tuesday to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City in a National Trail Conference matchup.
The Indians improve to 3-0 in the conference with the win, while the Bobcats fall to 0-6.
Jahraus led all scorers with 26 points, while Kaden Eirhart scored 23, including five 3-pointers.
Noah Klimpel scored eight points, Jared Ruffner six points, Noah Teasley five and Jared Kollman four.
Dieterich 78, Oblong 15
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a well-balanced attack to help crush Oblong Tuesday.
Dieterich started strong, with Collin Hartke scoring eight of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter.
Derek Kuhl, who finished with 14, also scored eight points in the opening quarter. Cole Niebrugge scored 11 points, while Cory Gephart added nine, Bryce Budde and Jack Westendorf each scored eight.
Pete Britton scored seven, Andrew Wente four and Kolton Kidd two.
South Central 52, Neoga 44
The South Central Cougars improved to 3-1 in NTC play Tuesday night with an impressive win over Neoga.
6-foot-3 junior guard Collin Miller led the Cougars with 15 points while Keenin Willshire scored 13. Chase Dodson and Hunter Brandt each scored nine.
For the Indians, Trevor Roy led all scorers with 20 points while Paci McClure scored 12. Chase Banning added eight.
Newton 55, Flora 30
The Newton Eagles used a great defensive effort, now allowing more than eight points in any quarter to help defeat Flora Tuesday.
Kyle Schafer scored 17 points while Jarrett Tharp scored 15 points.
Noah Wright and Aaron Einhorn each scored four while Ben Meinhart, Evan Schafer, Justin Zumbahlen, Seth Weber and Will Ochs each scored three.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 53, Cumberland 46
The Cumberland Pirates fell to Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Tuesday night, despite a 23-point performance from Ross Hemmen.
Wyatt Napier added 10, while Brennyn Cutts scored five. Wyatt Brandt added four. Elijah McElravy and Nick Dill each scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.