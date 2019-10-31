South Central came into their home court ready to battle Altamont for the Class 1A South Central Regional championship Thursday evening.
Altamont recovered from the Cougars’ early trick to treat themselves to the regional title and advanced to Monday’s sectional with a two set victory, 25-21, 25-19. The Indians didn’t make it easy for themselves though.
Buoyed by two aces and a bump set by Altamont’s Ada Tappendorf that went out into the stands, the Cougars stormed out to a 5-0 lead.
“They(South Central) were mentally stronger tonight,” Indians head coach Scott Klingler said.
The Indians came back to tie the score at 6 and the lead by back to back spikes from Rachel Jackman Taylor Mette.
With the Indians leading 12-9, Mette again placed a spike out of reach increasing the lead to 13-9, and later to 15-9.
“She did a really good job of that tonight,” Altamont head Coach Scott Klingler said.
Mette owned the first set with another spike at to put the score at 23-15 before South Central made a small run of their own placing them three points behind before Mette added to her kill count ending the set at 25-21.
“When Taylor wants to put down the ball, Taylor puts down the ball,” Klingler said. “She has been one of the silent players on our team that makes a difference.”
South Central came out of the gate taking a 3-1 lead in the second set before another Mette kill evened the score at 4-4.
After a lengthy exchange of points, Mette added another kill making the score 19-15 with the Indians eventually outscoring the Cougars to take the second set 25-19 and winning the regional championship.
“We weren’t executing the second game. South Central did an excellent job setting around the block,” Klingler said. “They did a really food of that. We haven’t had a lot of games this year where we played neck and neck.”
I told them they had to play their game and have a bit more fun and start talking. South Central did a good job.
Klingler said the team will be refocused tomorrow ‘with rainbows and sunshine’ in time for sectional play.
“Practice is going to be rough tomorrow,” Klingler said. “We just have to keep drilling in their heads that this is what we’ve been working for this season.”
South Central finished the season 22-11-2. With the win, the Indians take a 29-7-1 record into the Windsor Sectional Monday and face Tri-County at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
The Newton Lady Eagles were defeated by Shelbyville Thursday 25-20, 25-18.
Brooke Jansen had six kills to lead the Lady Eagles, while Renee Probst and Brooke Johnson each had five kills.
Maddi Hemrich had 18 assists. Kelsi Geltz had 15 digs while Probst had 12 and Jansen had six.
The Lady Eagles end the season at 28-9.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Central A&M 0
The Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Central A&M 25-10, 25-21 at the Cerro Gordo Regional championship.
“The girls came out strong in the first set,” said head coach Ronda Schlechte. “I’m proud of how they handled the second set. We had an injury and we had to make who was on the floor work. They kept their heads on and pushed on.”
Mackinzee Reynolds had eight kills, while Karlie Bean had five. Mackenzie Brown and Claire Moomaw each had three.
Hannah Hayes had 17 assists. Jessica Rauch had nine digs, while Anna Schlechte had eight. Reynolds and Hayes each had seven.
Brianna Hewing had two aces while Moomaw and Rauch each had one.
With the win, the Hatchets return home to Windsor to host the sectional and will be back in action at 5:30 p.m Monday.
