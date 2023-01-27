What Altamont looked like during the first eight minutes didn’t mirror how they played in the last 24.
The Indians stormed out to a 22-5 lead after the first period but ended up only winning by 11 points, 59-48, against Dieterich in the first semifinal of the 2023 National Trail Conference Tournament.
“We got stops, and we ran,” said Indians’ head coach John Niebrugge on his team’s start. “That’s our mantra.”
Jared Hammer opened the game with a floater after a drive from the corner before Eric Kollmann converted a layup.
Lucas Westendorf then hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one, 4-3, before another Kollmann layup pushed the lead back to three points, 6-3. Caleb Gephart then hit a midrange shot in the paint, but Altamont responded significantly, going on a 16-0 run to end the frame.
Avery Jahraus hit a 3-pointer. Dillan Elam connected on three long-range attempts, and Kollmann converted a pair of layups.
Gephart then started the second frame by hitting one-of-his-two free throws to make it 22-6 before another Kollmann layup pushed the lead to 24-6.
Kolton Kidd then followed that by scoring the ensuing five points for the Movin’ Maroons, as he hit a midrange shot and followed that up with a 3-pointer.
Elam and Kaidyn Miller then converted back-to-back layups to make it 28-11 before Jaxon Funneman hit back-to-back layups to make it 28-15.
The Indians, though, had the last laugh of the period, as Logan Cornett and Miller hit layups to make it 32-15 heading into the break.
Despite what the scoreboard read, though, one thing Movin’ Maroons head coach Brent Bohnhoff likes about his team is their grit, which they showed on Thursday night in a hostile environment.
“Grit. That’s a beautiful word, especially with how the game started,” Bohnhoff said. “(Altamont) hit us with the knockout punch, and it took us a while to get up. At halftime, we told them that the game was not over; we just had to keep working hard and play tough defense. We just wanted to have a chance in the fourth quarter.”
Dieterich started the third frame with a Kidd 3-pointer to make it 32-18.
Westendorf then hit back-to-back layups to make it 32-22 before Eli Miller converted a layup for the Indians to push the lead back to 12 points, 34-22.
Funneman then converted a layup, and Kaidyn Miller hit a pair of free throws to make it 36-24 before Funneman made a wild, over-the-head shot, Westendorf hit one-of-his-two free throws, and Tanner Will converted a 3-point play to suddenly cut the lead to six points, 36-30.
Hammer then made a layup to push the margin back to eight points, 38-30, before Gephart converted a 3-point play to make it a five-point game, 38-33.
Gephart wasn’t done there, though.
The left-handed junior converted a layup to cut the lead to three points, 38-33, before hitting a shot at the buzzer to make it a four-point game heading into the final frame.
“We sped them up a little bit,” said Bohnhoff on his team’s third quarter. “We understood how the game was being called. They allowed a lot of contacts; it was very physical, so we started playing more physically.”
“That’s been a quarter where we’ve done well,” Niebrugge added. “It might have been the halftime speech, but give credit to Coach Bohnhoff for adjusting. We didn’t guard the ball screen well enough in the third quarter as we did in the first quarter.”
Gephart led the Movin’ Maroons with 15 points. Westendorf had 12, and Kidd had 10.
“They were sagging Kollmann off of him when he set the high screen, so we decided to pop him a couple of times,” said Bohnhoff of Kidd.
As for Altamont, Elam had 13 points. Jahraus had 12, and Kollmann had 11.
The Indians will now look to Saturday’s championship game against either St. Anthony or North Clay, while the Movin’ Maroons play in the third-place game against the loser of that contest.
“This is one of our goals every year,” Niebrugge said. “We want to win the Christmas tournament at Sesser, win this, and win the regular season. Being here on your home floor and being the defending champ, which I haven’t done very often, being the No. 1 seed, you’re going to have to hold up with the target on your back, but it’s going to be rocking on Saturday.”
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 53, Neoga 39
Austin Wittenberg scored 22 points in Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s win over Neoga in Game 7.
Wittenberg started his night in the second quarter, dropping 13 points.
It was also a strong frame for the Hatchets, as they outscored the Indians 22-10.
After trailing by one point, 11-10, at the end of the first quarter, Dylan Curry opened the second with a layup to give WSS a 12-11 lead.
Trey Sheehan then responded with a short shot that gave Neoga the lead right back before another Curry layup made it 14-13.
Wittenberg then followed that with a short shot in the paint to make it 18-15 before Carter Chaney made a 3-pointer that increased the lead to six, 21-15.
Quintin Richards then hit a short shot to cut the lead to four points before Wittenberg answered with a 3-pointer to make it 24-17.
Richards then converted a layup to make it 24-19 before Curry hit a pull-up shot to make it 29-21, and Wittenberg finished off the frame with a 3-pointer right at the buzzer to make the 32-21 halftime score.
Aside from Wittenberg’s night, Curry finished with 12, and Austin’s twin brother, Jordan, finished with 10.
As for Neoga, Richards finished with 18 points, and Reynolds had 10.
South Central 60, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 42
South Central came out of the gates hot and never let up against Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City in Game 6.
Aidan Dodson led all scorers with 23 points, opening the game with 13 first-quarter points.
Dodson started by drilling back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 7-0. He then added an acrobatic layup to push the margin to nine before Anthony Buonaura made a midrange shot to push the lead to 10 points, 11-1.
Clayton Wojcik then converted a layup to cut the lead to eight points, 11-3, before another acrobatic layup from Dodson made it 13-3.
Kenny Robbins then hit a midrange shot from the corner to cut the lead back to eight, 13-5.
The Cougars then scored the following four points after a rebound putback from Brody Markley and a layup from Buonaura before Carter Bain converted a midrange shot to make it 17-7.
But Dodson would end the frame just like he did the start of it — with a bucket.
The crafty senior converted a three-point play that made it 20-7 just before the buzzer sounded. Max Magnus then started the second quarter with a layup to make it 22-8 before a Rahkeim Anderson midrange shot made it 24-11 with 5:39 left before halftime.
CHBC’s AJ Radloff then followed that with a layup to make it 24-13 before a Magnus 3-pointer from the corner increased the advantage to 14 points, 27-13.
Radloff then converted another layup while drawing a foul but missed his free throw to leave the score at 27-15 before South Central went on a 9-3 run to end the half. Buonaura and Dodson both hit layups, while Buonaura ended the half with another layup — after a missed Dodson 3-pointer — just as the buzzer sounded.
Buonaura finished the first half with eight points. He totaled 13 for the game.
As for the Bobcats, Radloff led the team with 14 points, while Wojcik had 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.