Opening night for the brand-new turf field and scoreboard didn't fare so well for Effingham Friday night.
The Flaming Hearts hosted Decatur St. Teresa — the Associated Press' second-ranked team among Class 2A squads — in front of a packed Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium. Effingham (0-1) lost to the state-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) 18-0.
However, even with the loss, Hearts' head coach Brett Hefner was far from disappointed.
He knows his team has the capability and work ethic to improve.
"If you want to know the truth, it was about how I thought it might go," Hefner said. "I thought we were better prepared to handle what [Decatur St. Teresa] might throw at us this week than last year; I thought we did a lot of good things."
One area of needed improvement is on offense.
Effingham struggled to get anything going through the first half, with that only compounding itself in the second.
Hefner talked about his team's need for big plays, which he knew would come few and far between against a team of Decatur St. Teresa's caliber.
"At some point, you have to make plays; you can't just continue to run the ball, and all of a sudden, it's second-and-7, and you throw it incomplete, and then it's 3rd-and-7," Hefner said. "We don't have many guys that will take the top off a defense, so we have to try and figure out ways to do that."
The Bulldogs' offense, though, wasn't what necessarily beat the Hearts.
The defense was.
Senior quarterback Tanner Pontious finished with two interceptions in the first half.
The first resulted in a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown.
On the second play of the Hearts' second drive, Pontious faked the handoff to senior running back John Westendorf.
The Bulldogs then forced Pontious to throw a mistimed football after heavy pressure that ended in the hands of star Christion Harper, who returned it to the house for the season's first score.
Hefner said that Pontious would tell you what he did wrong.
"The corner dropped off, and the flat route didn't look good. It's just one of those things, and we talk about it, but it's one of those game-speed things," Hefner said. "In practice, you might have all kinds of time to throw this or that, and then you get out in the game, and he'll be the first to tell that it should have been flat, drag, run-back; he shouldn't have even thrown it. But, he'll be fine."
As for his second pick, that one was at a different juncture in the game.
As time was winding down in the first half, Pontious heaved a pass to senior wide receiver Caden Walls who nearly made the catch with senior Billy Guyse in tight coverage.
The pass, though, ricocheted off both players' hands and into the awaiting arms of Jeremy Walker, who then returned near mid-field before getting tackled to end the first half.
Even with the first half that Pontious had, Hefner knew that he would be in for a tough draw.
The Hearts' struggling offensive line also didn't help matters either.
An area that Hefner was intrigued about entering Friday night struggled to find consistency, which didn't help the Hearts when they tried to move the needle.
"We're a work in progress up front, and I didn't know where our explosive plays and long plays were going to come," Hefner said. "So, that's kind of what I thought. We weren't blocking [Decatur St. Teresa] early on very well, and when you play a team like you did this week, you don't get four, five, or six chances to make plays; you get one or two chances, and you better make those one or two if you're going to have a chance."
All of aforementioned offensive improvements will need to come quickly, too, as Effingham doesn't have much breathing room in an otherwise difficult schedule.
The Hearts have less than one week to prepare for Apollo Conference rival Mahomet-Seymour in Week 2, a team that poses an even bigger litmus test. The Bulldogs defeated Morton Friday night.
"It's a different team next week," Hefner said. "It's a team that's going to throw it a lot offensively and defensively; they're going to have 10 guys on the line of scrimmage; it's a different deal."
Effingham and M-S kick off at 7 pm at Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs defeated the Hearts, 43-7, last year.
