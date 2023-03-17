COLUMBIA, Mo. — Even in the moment, Kristen Gillespie knew the crushing feeling of disappointment wouldn't last forever.
Yet shortly after Gillespie's Illinois State basketball team was ousted from the Women's National Invitation Tournament by a 61-51 loss to Missouri, the burden of two poor offensive performances in the Redbirds' final two games weighed heavily on the ISU coach.
"That's the tough thing we're dealing with right now," Gillespie said. "I told the team these two games don't define us. It's just tough because that's what's so fresh in our memory."
The Redbirds, whose 24-9 season was the best in Gillespie's six years and the program's most wins in over a decade, entered the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament as the top seed and lost by 20 to Drake in the semifinals while shooting an abysmal 27 percent from the field.
Then, a 32 percent shooting effort against Missouri results in the end of the season.
"With each day that passes, what this team was able to accomplish ... ," said Gillespie. "Every year — I've been here six years — we've continued to get better. And we took huge steps this year. But it stinks because the way we get judged is did you make the NCAA Tournament.
"We had a helluva season. This year is special. That's how they will be remembered, for all the great things, not how we played these last two games."
The comeback unfulfilled
Missouri, which moves on to the second round against either Kansas or Western Kentucky with an 18-13 record, never opened up a lead of more than 10 points.
Yet after the Tigers' Haley Troup opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, ISU never led or even forged a tie.
"We're excited to survive and advance," said Missouri coach Robin Pingeton, ISU's coach from 2003-2010. "There were a couple different stretches we had a chance to break it open. But we hit some big shots."
The Redbirds fell into a 26-16 second-quarter hole but trimmed that deficit to 26-23 on an Abbie Aalsma 3-pointer.
ISU trailed 31-29 and 33-32 in the third quarter before Missouri stretched out to a 44-34 margin entering the fourth period.
Again, the Redbirds whittled away. ISU closed within three at 46-43 and 48-45 and were behind 53-49 after a DeAnna Wilson spinning shot in the lane with 1:26 left.
Wilson topped the Redbirds with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
"I was really proud of the way we stayed resilient and responded every time they crept up on us," said senior Hayley Frank, who led the Tigers with 15 points. "I never felt like we let our emotions take over and feel any type of worry. We responded with defensive stops and kept at it on the offensive end."
Missouri left no room for a comeback victory by the visitors by sinking 8 of 8 free throws over the final 31 seconds.
"We would get the stops we needed and had some really good looks. If one of those falls ... ," Gillespie said. "That's the difference. In games past when we've been close we've always been able to have one of those drop, and you get the second wind you need. It just didn't."
Robinson's struggles
Paige Robinson, the graduate transfer from Division II Drury who earned MVC Player of the Year honors in her only season at ISU, missed all eight of her shots and scored all four of her points at the free throw line.
"They were really physical with her and it bothered her at first," Gillespie said. "She did a great job attacking the rim the second half."
Crompton comes alive
Graduate student Mary Crompton added 12 points for ISU.
She canned the 300th 3-pointer of her career in the second half and finishes 17th on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,241 points.
"Mary played her heart out," Gillespie said of the first team Academic All-American. "I'm sure she's a little fatigued. It was a really physical game."
Redbird successes
ISU outrebounded Missouri 35-31 and held the Tigers under their season scoring average of 65.3.
"We outrebounded them and got to the line more and that wasn't good enough," Gillespie said. "We held them to 61 points. That should be enough to win. I thought we made Frank work for hers, and Maya Wong was outstanding on (Lauren) Hansen."
The Redbirds were effective driving to the basket, but did not convert enough of those penetrations into points.
"That was our (halftime) adjustment. We were going to drive the ball as hard as we could," said the ISU coach. "I didn't think they could guard us off the bounce. Maya was really aggressive right off the bat. That's why we got to the line 23 times."
Even with ISU forced to foul late, the Redbirds were 18 of 23 at the line to 13 of 18 for the Tigers.
Fond memories for Pingeton
Pingeton is glad to see the Redbirds find success under Gillespie similar to what the program enjoyed in her tenure.
"Illinois State's got a great team, and Coach Gillespie is a really good coach," Pingeton said. "I wish that community and Illinois State nothing but the very best. I am really blessed with some great relationships with some of those administrators and some former players.
"I have a lot of really great memories. I'm forever grateful for that community and that administration. I'm very happy to see them do well. They had one heckuva year. I'm glad we had their number tonight."
