The stereotype has been heard for decades. Playing video games will turn your brain to mush. However, over the past few years, that old tale has been turned on its head, presenting a new question; instead of melting your brain, can video games actually help mold your brain?
With some schools offering scholarships to come play for their institution, the answer might be yes.
Just like any sports, varsity, intramural or club, players need facilities to play in. At EIU, they have repurposed a classroom to become their E-Sports arena. It furnished with 12 state-of-the-art MSI personal computers with 60 frames per second after partnering with MSI for the hardware.
For more casual games, the room also has two 50-inch televisions with a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and multiple Nintendo Switch consoles.
While the E-Sports arena is there largely for the club and intramural teams, it is also open to all students of EIU.
“Any student that has a membership with the rec can come when we’re open and no practices going on,” said Parker Goss, graduate assistant in charge of facilities at EIU. “When we were open in more full capacity, we would have a core group of people come in and play quite a bit. But it got cut at the knees with how we had to spread it out with COVID regulations.
“The turnaround to get this built was kind of unbelievable. From when they decided they wanted to do it, secured the funding and had everything installed in under a year. That timeframe is insane. It’s what the students want to do. We had the grand opening, President [David M.] Glassman came and cut the big red ribbon.”
Illinois State’s program is a bit more multi-dimensional than the one at EIU, ranging from varsity athletics down to club and intramural.
“E-Sports has been around for years at the collegiate level,” said Illinois State E-Sports Graduate Assistant Jack Blahnik. “We’re not first, but we’re not late. It’s not a fad and is here to stay. Last year, in terms of television numbers, the League of Legends World Championship beat out the Super Bowl. That speaks to the power of E-Sports right now.”
At Illinois State University each of those games has its own team compiled of scholarship team members.
Blahnik says that one of the major arguments to bring E-Sports into higher education is that it plays a role in something everyone searches for, a sense of community, family and fitting in.
“You can have that sense of comradery, that was our major selling point years ago when we were trying to bring varsity here,” said Blahnik. “There’s something special to sit next to your teammates and win a game, just like in traditional athletics. That bond with your teammates is a very real intangible especially in an in-person setting.
“We talked about the power of that when pitching this to the university. This is a way for students to engage in something they like, just like if they went and played soccer or other sports. It’s a different medium sure; engaging online, having to use your computer and technology, but it’s just another way of expressing yourself.”
However Blahnik is aware of the stereotypes they battle.
“We know the stereotype of games,” Blahnik said. “Sitting in your parents basement and drinking Mountain Dew and stay in their dorm rooms and don’t come out. That certainly can exist and I’m sure does exist here at ISU. But that’s not the component we’re focusing on.
“We’re trying to get people out of their dorms. We want to get people out of their dorm rooms and to come to our events. Come to our online event, which we are now forced to do rather than having in-person. That’s what we’re trying to grow and foster. it’s a stereotype we have to break. If we give them the outlet to express themselves, they’ll stick around.”
At Illinois State University, students can earn scholarships to play for the school’s varsity E-Sports team, while Eastern Illinois University is working toward that direction. While it’s easy to think of E-Sports as just video gaming in general, it’s more specific than that. It’s broken down by game. The popular games that help make up the E-Sports scene are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, Overwatch and League of Legends.
“We have three varsity teams right now, one for League of Legends, one for Overwatch and one for Rocket League and we have the ability to offer scholarships up to the full cost of tuition,” Blahnik said. “We’re the first public state university in the state of Illinois to bring varsity E-Sports, which we’re really proud of.
“As E-Sports was exploding across America, we knew we had to bring varsity E-Sports here, which was a daunting task and didn’t quite know if it would stick. ISU was able to be forward thinking enough to listen to what their students wanted, saw the value in it and said yes. Other schools are unable to do this because their administration is unwilling to listen or take the risk.”
Blahnik says that it wasn’t just ISU’s decision to bring varsity E-Sports to campus, it was them choosing to do it right.
“I’m so grateful that Illinois state was like ‘we support this, we’re going to do it and we’re going to do it right,’” Blahnik said. “They’re not just offering $1000 scholarships. That’s not going to make you be competitive. You can build the greatest program in the world, but if you cant be competitive with scholarship dollars, which at the end of the day is what students want, see ya.
“It’s not the end all be all of a program and certainly not ours, but if you want to be competitive, you have to offer high scholarship dollars. Other schools offer full-ride scholarship, covering room and board as well. If you want to be competitive and attract high talent, you have to be competitive with scholarships.”
However, they’re aware that varsity E-Sports makes up just a small amount of gamers on campus.
“It’s not just varsity. Nine times out of 10, programs are all in on varsity,” Blahnik said. “In reality you’re engaging one percent of gamers on campus. Right now we have 17 people on scholarship across three titles. Right now we have 710 people in our Discord server. We’re intentionally building out our club and casual scene.
“Yes, varsity will be in the spotlight, but the bulk of our support, events and community come from that club and casual scene, which makes up around 98 percent of what we’re doing here. You don’t see every university doing it that way. You can be terrible and figure out a way to engage in E-Sports at ISU.”
While players on varsity are on scholarship, that doesn’t mean players from the club and casual level can’t make their way up to the varsity team at some point.
“They have direct access to our varsity players,” said Blahnik. “Ask them to do a coaching session or ask for tips. It’s about offering opportunities, creating connections and having a place for students to express themselves and find who they are.
“We do ongoing tryouts. If there’s someone that can challenge one of our players on one of our varsity teams, we’ll go ahead and try them out with the team and give them a few run throughs in scrimmages. If you can prove your skills, you can absolutely have that opportunity.”
Just like all other varsity sports, the E-Sports program has fitness requirements, something that isn’t always the first thing one thinks when video games come to mind.
“All of our varsity players are set up with personal trainers,” Blahnik said. “They go about specific tracks for whatever they want to improve on. Maybe it’s losing weight. Maybe it’s gaining weight, maybe it’s improving cardiovascular health. Since our program is housed in campus recreation, we work with our personal training team and pair them up and develop a plan that’s best for them.”
Also like all other varsity sports, Illinois State requires a 3.0 GPA requirement to be a varsity E-Sports player, despite the NCAA’s requirement being 2.3.
“We are above that intentionally. We have stereotypes and negative ideas about gaming and E-Sports to fight back against,” Blahnik said. “We hold our players to high standards and they get academic support. We’re setting up a partnership with the university college to ensure that they have proper guidance and academic support.
“We’ll stop practices or matches if they’re not doing well in a class. We’ll have them take a backseat and focus on academics instead of practicing with the team. They’re here to get an education first. Period. We want to win a national championship, sure. But what’s more important is for them to succeed academically, and we’re not going to let playing video games get in the way of that.”
