Brad Underwood wanted his Illini to bring more intensity to the Braggin' Rights Game this year.
The fifth-year Illinois men's basketball coach entered Wednesday's annual rivalry game with a 1-3 record in the holiday tradition. His only win came in his 2017 debut season. He made the point repeatedly this week that he was challenging his players and himself to match the energy level rival fifth-year Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin's Tigers had flashed during Mizzou's three-year winning streak.
Message received. Mizzou's streak, snapped. Significantly so.
With sharpshooting guards firing away from behind the arc and 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn having his way with any Tiger who dared to cross his path, Illinois blitzed Mizzou 88-63 in front of a smaller than normal but much more orange than black-and-gold crowd at Enterprise Center.
"That was the focus, out-toughen them," Cockburn said.
The Illini (9-3) looked every bit deserving of the No. 11 ranking they secured to start the season and later lost. They poured in 12 3-pointers on 25 attempts. When they weren't splashing in threes, they were feeding Cockburn, who went from two rebounds shy of his fifth consecutive double-double at intermission, to a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds — in just 29 minutes. It was the junior center's first Braggin' Rights win, and he relished it, pumping up Illini fans before tip-off and testing the fortitude of the basket with dunks that left the backboard quivering.
Cockburn clinched his 35th career double-double with power. His teammates on the perimeter scored with precision. Alfonso Plummer totaled 22 points on eight-of-12 shooting. Trent Frazier, despite playing in a shoulder wrapped in a soft brace, added 15 points.
Mizzou answered one Illini run before another started and never really ended. Both of Illinois' biggest strengths were on display during a surge that sent the Illini ahead by 17 points with nine minutes and change left in the first. Illinois made four of its first five threes, one of which was the Jacob Grandison swish that gave Illinois a lead it never released. That shot started a 23-4 surge Cockburn punctuated with an emphatic slam to send his team up 17.
It was during this Illinois run when both teams' cheerleaders spilled onto the court for the annual Statue of Liberty competition. You know the drill. Each squad sees who can suspend a teammate overhead the longest. Illinois won that one, too. The momentum arrow pointed toward orange.
But Mizzou punched back. The Tigers snapped off an 11-0 spurt fueled by Kobe Brown, who finished with 13 points. (Jarron Coleman eventually led the Tigers with 16 points. Freshman Trevon Brazile scored 11 and blocked six shots.) The Tigers pulled within six points with just under six minutes to go in the first half before Cockburn — who else? — simultaneously snapped Mizzou's run and sparked an Illini surge that might still be going. By the time a 9-1 Illini answer leading into halftime meshed with a 12-0 Illini run to start the second, Illinois had outscored Mizzou 21-1 after the Tigers cut the margin to six. Mizzou had gone more than seven game minutes during the drought. The Tigers wound up shooting 36.6 percent to Illinois' 56.9.
Three Illinois guards (Grandison, Frazier and Plummer) made three threes a piece, and none of those three attempted more than seven. Attempting to fight fire with fire was not an option for Mizzou. The Tigers entered the game shooting below 25 percent from deep and made only six of their 23 attempts.
"Our identity is defending, rebounding and playing hard," Martin said. "Your offense comes and goes. If you defend, rebound and play as hard as you can play, you give yourself a chance to win games. But you want to see 3-point shots go. It's very important. It probably would have been a different game if some of those shots go. If they don't, it continues to put so much pressure on your defense."
Also unsolvable for Mizzou was Cockburn. Brown, who was smaller, could not contain him. The bigger Jordan Wilmore, freed from the bench, could not keep up with him. Brazile swatted some of his shots but not nearly enough. Cockburn made nine of his 15 field-goal attempts and spearheaded his team's 39-27 rebounding advantage.
An announced attendance of 14,953 marked the smallest for a normal, full-capacity-allowed Braggin' Rights since 12,409 was announced in 2016. Last year's game was played at Mizzou Arena in front of a crowd severely restricted by pandemic protocols. Crowd limitations were more self-imposed this time around, and things thinned out greatly on the Mizzou side late.
Mizzou's biggest Braggin' Rights loss came by 32 points in 2005, making this the second-most lopsided. Illinois led by as much as 37 in the second half.
"Stay the course," Martin said when asked for his message after lopsided loss to Kansas and now Illinois. "We will continue to get better. We will continue to grow."
Illinois looks grown.
"Isn't she beautiful?" Cockburn said as he marveled at the Braggin' Rights trophy after the win.
