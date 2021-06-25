The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Illinois High School Softball Coaches Association announced their all-state teams over the last week.
For baseball, two local players earned a spot on the Class 1A first team. There were no other teams listed for each class.
St. Anthony pitcher and center fielder Logan Antrim and South Central pitcher and shortstop Chase Dodson were both selections.
Antrim's Bulldogs fell in the Class 1A regional championship game to North Clay, while Dodson's Cougars won the Class 1A state championship. Both individuals are seniors.
For softball, St. Anthony's Cameron Rios and Lucy Fearday were Class 1A all-staters, earning spots on the first team.
Windsor with Stewardson-Strasburg also earned a pair of all-state selections. Hannah Hayes and Ella Kinkelaar were third-team all-staters.
Rios and Fearday helped lead the Bulldogs to their first state tournament appearance in program history, falling in the state championship game to Illini Bluffs. Hayes and Kinkelaar helped the Hatchets reach the sectional semifinals, where they lost to Casey-Westfield.
In Class 2A, Teutopolis' Emily Konkel was a selection on the third-team for the Lady Shoes. Konkel helped lead Teutopolis to the regional championship game, where it lost to Mt. Carmel 4-3.
