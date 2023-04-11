CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ relationship with the transfer portal this offseason had been rather one-sided.
The Illini were one of the more prevalent contributors to the growing number of available players, with seven opting to leave. Now the flow of players is slowly trickling back toward Illinois.
South Dakota guard Keaton Kutcher gave up a scholarship to join the Illini as a walk-on and play for Brad Underwood like his dad, David, did in the mid-1990s at Western Illinois. A first move in the portal for the Illini, if low-key.
Monday commitments from Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask and Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon were significantly more substantial.
Domask brings four years of starting experience in Carbondale with him to Champaign and enough shotmaking and playmaking on the wing to fill a hole in the Illinois roster. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward averaged 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists this year in a 23-10 season that saw the Salukis shut out of any postseason action for the 15th straight season.
Harmon is returning home in a sense. The Chicago native and Curie graduate spent two seasons at Barton Community College in Kansas before playing the last two seasons at Utah Valley. The 6-4, 180-pound guard started 36 of 37 games for the Wolverines in the 2022-23 season and averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
The addition of Domask and Harmon delivers a check mark in nearly every box on Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s list.
Domask gives the Illini another wing with size that can stuff a stat sheet. It wasn’t just empty production in the 2022-23 season for SIU, either. Domask was both a top-five scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference and did it with efficiency at a high usage rate. Not to mention a positive assist-to-turnover ratio and much-needed shooting.
Harmon improved significantly as a three-point shooter this past season, bumping his efficiency from 29.7 percent in his first year at Utah Valley to 34 percent in his second. Harmon also gets to the free throw line and knocks down his shots when he’s there as a 73 percent shooter.
Domask helped build SIU into a winner this past season — the 23 wins were the most for the Salukis since 2006-07 season — and he had even more success before he got to Carbondale.
The 2019 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball lost just one home game in four years playing for his dad, Dan, at Waupun High School. The Warriors won their first Division 3 state championship in 2016 with Domask leading the way as a freshman, and they were state runners-up in 2019 when Domask averaged 26.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in his final high school season.
Harmon led Curie to a city championship in Chicago and a third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament as a senior.
Securing commitments from Domask and Harmon, though, is just a first step in Illinois’ roster reconstruction. The Illini have more holes to fill after losing Skyy Clark, Zacharie Perrin, Jayden Epps, Brandon Lieb, RJ Melendez, Connor Serven and Paxton Warden since January.
Illinois’ latest two commitments also come on the the heels of a busy Sunday in the portal. Epps committed to Georgetown to finally play for Ed Cooley after initially committing to him when he was at Providence. Warden also announced he was transferring on Sunday — the second Illini walk-on to do so after Serven.
