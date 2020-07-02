MT. STERLING, IL —Graduates of the Illini Classic Yearling Sale continued to make an impact on earlysummer stakes action across the Midwest, combining to win five pari-mutuel and three fair stakes events from June 25-29.
Fox Valley Quest, bred and sold by Fox Valley Standardbreds of Sherman, led the way by cruising to a four-length triumph in a $12,500 leg of the Erwin F. Dygert Memorial at Hawthorne Racecourse, as the gelded son of Pizzazzed won for the 12th time in 17 starts and pushed his career bankroll past $100,000.
Owned by Carl Lacy and Benita Simmons, and trained by Tom Simmons, Fox Valley Quest triumphed in 1:58 for driver Casey Leonard at odds of 1-9.
Illini Classic alums Desert Sheik and Mr. Red Thunder completed the trifecta in the race for three-yearold trotting colts and geldings.
Bee See, owned by Molly Baldes, Michael and Chris Paloma, and trainer Steve Searle, also posted a fourlength margin of victory at Hawthorne in winning a $12,500 leg of the Beulah Dygert Memorial for three-year-old trotting fillies. Kyle Husted had the winning drive, as the daughter of Cassis scored in 1:59. She was bred and sold by Glenn Jess.
Another Fox Valley-bred went to the Hawthorne winner’s circle in a $12,500 leg of the Plum Peachy, as Fox Valley Exploit made it eight wins in 12 starts for owner-trainer-driver Husted and co-owner David Brigham. The daughter of Sportsmaster took a new lifetime record of 1:54.2 in upping her career earnings to $128,000. Fellow sales graduate Sign Her Up completed the exacta.
Coco D’Lascito captured a $17,500 leg of the Kadabra for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings, justifying owner-breeder Sam Daddono’s faith in the colt last fall when he took him home after bidding failed to reach the reserve price. Leading all the way to win on debut by five lengths in 2:01.4 for trainer Jenna Lubeck and driver Casey Leonard, the son of Lou’s Legacy was followed across the line by Illini Classic graduate Shady Maple Spirit.
Elsewhere, sales graduate Kickin Up My Heels, owned and trained by Tom T. Tetrick, and driven by his brother Trace, pulled a 16-1 upset at Hoosier Park in Anderson, Indiana, in winning the $20,000 final of the Rick Dalton Pace on June 25. Bred by Rita and Rod Williams and sold in the name of their Double RW Farm, the daughter of Tellitlikeitis took a new lifetime record of 1:52.1 and increased her career bankroll to $83,000.
In fair stakes action at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on June 29, B C’s Tufftiger kept his record unblemished at 5-for-5 with a score in 1:58 .4 in the two-year-old colt and gelding pace. Bred and sold by Larry (Brad) Price, the gelded son of Walker Place is owned by Jeremy Cavitt, trained by Roshun Trigg, and driven by Cordarius Stewart.
In the two-year-old filly pace, Kandi’s Fortune led all the way to notch a first career victory not only for herself but also for owners Brian and Kandi Herzog. Purchased from the consignment of breeder Flacco
Family Farms, LLC, the daughter of Ryan N Hanover went the distance in 2:02.3 with trainer Freddie Patton Jr. in the sulky.
Grand Ole Party made it eight stakes winners in five days for sales gradates, as the son of Party At Artsplace triumphed by four lengths in a personal best 1:57.2 in the three-year-old colt and gelding pace for Trigg and co-owner D And J Stables. Trained by Trigg and driven by Stewart, the colt was bred and sold by Mary Lea Jeffers and Adele Jeffers Everett.
