The IHSA updated and released its most current information Friday after Governor JB Pritzker announced that certain regions within the state of Illinois are moving back to Tier 2 mitigations.
However, the regions affected, 1, 2 and 5, do not include Effingham County or any of the surrounding counties, as Effingham, Coles, and Cumberland Counties all fall into region six.
Even for the regions that can now begin to practice low-risk sports, there is no definite date that they can begin actual competition until the board meets again on January 27.
Spring and Summer sports for schools in the allowed regions may begin to have contact days on January 25 and must be conducted under the rules of the Department of Public Health.
All IHSA athletics remain on pause that are located in regions still operating under Tier 3 or Tier 4 mitigations. The low-risk winter sports include Badminton, Boys Swimming & Diving, Cheerleading, Dance, Boys & Girls Bowling, and Girls Gymnastics.
“This is certainly positive news for three regions of the state, but we still have a long way to go until we get all of our student-athletes back to being active,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “High school student-athletes are hurting from a mental, physical, and emotional standpoint, so we hope this is the first step toward getting that back to some normalcy.”
The Board of Directors believe they will be able to set exact start dates for competition in the allowed regions when The Board meets again on January 27.
“We all need to continue to take the mitigations seriously,” said Anderson. “Wear a mask. Socially distance. We need to get these other regions to Tier 2 and cannot risk having others backslide.”
