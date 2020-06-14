On Monday, the Illinois High School Association will vote on host sites for the State Finals Tournament in both girls and boys basketball.
The two venues with bids for the girls state finals is the Peoria Civic Center and Redbird Arena at Illinois State University.
The Peoria Civic Center is also among the boys bids with State Farm Center in Champaign. (Civic Center has a bid for girls & boys tournaments, as well as boys tournament only.)
“The IHSA Board of Directors will deliberate and vote on the host venues for the IHSA Girls and Boys Basketball State Final Tournaments for 2021-2023 when they meet on Monday, June 15, 2020,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Angerson. “It had initially been my intention to hold off on making a decision on host venues until the IHSA Board of Directors were able to meet again in person.
“However, as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact our timeline, we have reached a juncture where we believe it will become detrimental to the potential host venue or venues, as well as our staff, if we continue to wait any longer. Monday’s Board meeting will be conducted remotely via a video conference call. We appreciate the patience of everyone involved in this process.”
