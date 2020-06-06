The Illinois High School Association took the first step toward the return of athletics Friday when it announced guidelines for summer workouts for fall sports.
Starting Saturday, IHSA member schools are permitted to open for voluntary conditioning and strength workouts for up to three hours per day.
The IHSA also listed 13 requirements that must be followed during all workouts.
The requirements include: maintaining social distance by being six feet apart. Masks shall be worn when social distance cannot be maintained. Follow gathering guidelines of 10 or less, including the coach and medical personnel and that the groups of 10 or less must be pre-determined.
Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another based upon sport. Students that participate in multiple sports for the year are encouraged to be grouped for summer participation in their fall sport. Interactiona between groups shall be avoided.
Sessions can only include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment. Schools are stressed to implement effective cleaning of frequently used equipment.
Coaches must maintain a daily record of what athletes are participating, when and symptoms they may present.
Athletes will be monitored at start of practice for temperature which must be under 100.4 degrees, as well as other symptoms including chills, cough, muscle aches, headaches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell. If symptoms are present, they should not participate in practice and should be referred to a physician for evaluation and testing.
Freeweight that require a spotter cannot be conducted while following social distancing.
Athletes should bring their own water bottle, towels and personal equipment. The use of locker rooms and water fountains is prohibited.
IHSA sponsored camps, clinics and open gyms are prohibited in any sport.
