On Wednesday, the IHSA released its latest draft, highlighting details on what schools, coaches and athletes will be able to do once Stage 4 Restore Illinois Plan is put into effect on June 26 or later.
However, it is just a draft and details are subject to change.
In the draft, the IHSA says that students can have up to five hours of participation in summer contact days. In addition, gatherings of up to 50 individuals, indoors or outdoors, will allowed. Thirty feet of space must be maintained between gatherings of 50.
The draft also states when students are not actively participating in a drill, practice, or contest, care should be taken to maintain social distance between individuals.
Stage 2 will allow the use of sport-specific athletic equipment. Equipment such as bats, batting helmets and catchers gear should be cleaned between each use.
Football helmets, pads, gloves and eye wear should be worn by one individual and not shared.
In Stage 2, spotters will be allowed. However, they encourage that maximum lifts should be done only with power cages when it comes to squats and bench pressing.
If schools are to allow spectators, they are only permitted to fill the stands to 50 percent capacity.
Should the conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted. Any further official updates will be posted on IHSA.org and the IHSA social media platforms.
