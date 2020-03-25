The IHSA sent a letter this week to all member school administrators and spring sport coaches saying it has yet to rule out the possibility for spring sports.
IHSA is working closely with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to, "determine the need for an acclimatization period in advance of competition once school resumes."
No timeline has been set for a decision, according to the letter sent Tuesday.
"As the IHSA staff and Board of Directors continue to monitor updates from government offices, as well as state and local health departments, we continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing both regular- and post-season spring sport seasons," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "The date schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports season and the potential of an IHSA State Series."
While it's yet to be seen how it would work, IHSA isn't ruling out possibly extending the spring sports season.
"We are considering an extension of the spring sports season limitation to provide more participation opportunities for students," Anderson said. "This may include movement of the post-season timelines and State Series."
Anderson asks anyone who needs to contact IHSA do so via email at canderson@ihsa.org, since officials are adhering to the governor's "stay at home" order.
