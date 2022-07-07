The IHSA announced football schedules Thursday morning for the upcoming 2022 campaign for every affiliated school.
Below is a glance at each local team's schedule.
EFFINGHAM
Effingham opens up against Decatur St. Teresa at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. This will be the first game on the Flaming Hearts' new turf field.
Effingham then travels to Mahomet-Seymour for its first Apollo Conference matchup of the season on Sept. 2 before returning home for three of its next four games. The Hearts host Charleston in Week 3, travel to Mattoon in Week 4, and then host Taylorville and Mt. Zion — all conference foes — in Week 5 and 6.
Effingham then closes the season with two of its next three contests on the road. The Hearts will travel to Lincoln in Week 7 and Highland in Week 9 and host Breese Mater Dei in Week 8.
The Hearts finished last season with a 4-5 record overall and a 4-2 mark in the conference.
CUMBERLAND
Cumberland opens up on the road in back-to-back weeks, playing at Shelbyville in Week 1 and Tuscola in Week 2.
The Pirates then return home for two straight weeks, when they host Niantic/Sangamon Valley in Week 3 and Illinois football pledge Kaden Feagin and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond in Week 4.
Cumberland then travels to Arcola in Week 5 before hosting Villa Grove and Oakland/Tri-County in Week 6 and 7.
The Pirates will then finish the season with back-to-back road games, playing Argenta-Oreana in Week 8 and Cerro Gordo/Bement in Week 9.
Cumberland finished last season with a 7-2 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
NEWTON
Newton opens the season on the road against Sullivan/Okaw Valley before hosting Casey-Westfield in Week 2.
The Eagles then travel to Lawrenceville in Week 3 and host Bridgeport/Red Hill in Week 4 before playing back-to-back road games — against Robinson and Mt. Carmel — in Week 5 and 6, respectively.
Newton will return home in Week 7 when it hosts Marshall before traveling to Olney/Richland County in Week 8 and then rounding out the season against Paris in Week 9.
The Eagles finished last season with a 5-5 overall record and a 5-4 mark in the Little Illini Conference.
