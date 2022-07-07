Tanner Pontious

Effingham's Tanner Pontious screams after securing a win over Mt. Zion on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mt. Zion High School. Pontious returns for his senior season in 2022.

 Alex Wallner Daily News

The IHSA announced football schedules Thursday morning for the upcoming 2022 campaign for every affiliated school.

Below is a glance at each local team's schedule.

EFFINGHAM

Effingham opens up against Decatur St. Teresa at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. This will be the first game on the Flaming Hearts' new turf field.

Effingham then travels to Mahomet-Seymour for its first Apollo Conference matchup of the season on Sept. 2 before returning home for three of its next four games. The Hearts host Charleston in Week 3, travel to Mattoon in Week 4, and then host Taylorville and Mt. Zion — all conference foes — in Week 5 and 6.

Effingham then closes the season with two of its next three contests on the road. The Hearts will travel to Lincoln in Week 7 and Highland in Week 9 and host Breese Mater Dei in Week 8.

The Hearts finished last season with a 4-5 record overall and a 4-2 mark in the conference.

CUMBERLAND

Cumberland opens up on the road in back-to-back weeks, playing at Shelbyville in Week 1 and Tuscola in Week 2.

The Pirates then return home for two straight weeks, when they host Niantic/Sangamon Valley in Week 3 and Illinois football pledge Kaden Feagin and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond in Week 4.

Cumberland then travels to Arcola in Week 5 before hosting Villa Grove and Oakland/Tri-County in Week 6 and 7.

The Pirates will then finish the season with back-to-back road games, playing Argenta-Oreana in Week 8 and Cerro Gordo/Bement in Week 9.

Cumberland finished last season with a 7-2 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.

NEWTON

Newton opens the season on the road against Sullivan/Okaw Valley before hosting Casey-Westfield in Week 2.

The Eagles then travel to Lawrenceville in Week 3 and host Bridgeport/Red Hill in Week 4 before playing back-to-back road games — against Robinson and Mt. Carmel — in Week 5 and 6, respectively.

Newton will return home in Week 7 when it hosts Marshall before traveling to Olney/Richland County in Week 8 and then rounding out the season against Paris in Week 9.

The Eagles finished last season with a 5-5 overall record and a 5-4 mark in the Little Illini Conference.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video